DHL: heavily penalized after 2023 results

March 06, 2024 at 04:18 am EST

DHL Group is down nearly 5% in Frankfurt, after the mail and logistics group reported annual EPS down 30% to 3.09 euros and operating profit down 25% to 6.34 billion, in the lower half of its target range.



At nearly 81.8 billion euros, revenues were down 13.4% in a year "characterized by a weak global economy, and above all weak world trade", according to the German group's CEO Tobias Meyer.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a stable dividend of 1.85 euros per share at the next AGM, and extend the current share buyback program to 2025, increasing it by one billion euros to four billion.



Noting 'the persistence of major uncertainty factors this year, such as demand volatility and geopolitical crises', DHL anticipates an operating profit of between six and 6.6 billion euros in 2024, then between 7.5 and 8.5 billion for 2026.



