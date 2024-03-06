BONN (dpa-AFX) - The logistics group DHL posted an even sharper drop in profits last year than expected. Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) plummeted by around a quarter to a good 6.3 billion euros, as the DAX-listed company announced in Bonn on Wednesday. Analysts had expected an average of over 6.4 billion euros. The surplus even fell by almost a third to just under 3.7 billion euros. Shareholders are nevertheless to receive an unchanged dividend of 1.85 euros per share. The Board of Management also wants to extend the share buyback program until 2025 and increase it by EUR 1 billion to EUR 4 billion. However, DHL CEO Tobias Meyer does not rule out a further decline in earnings in 2024.

"In 2024, we will continue to face major uncertainty factors such as volatility in demand and geopolitical crises," said the manager in Bonn. He still does not anticipate a broad economic upturn in the first half of the year, but rather a further decline in market volumes in some cases. For the second half of the year, the Group anticipates more positive global economic momentum compared to the previous year. The operating result for 2024 as a whole is expected to be between EUR 6 and 6.6 billion./lew/stw