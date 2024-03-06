STORY: DHL says there's little sign, yet, of a global trade rebound.

On Wednesday, the German delivery giant forecast operating profit to come in above pre-pandemic levels.

It expects pre-tax earnings of up to $7.2 billion for this year - at best matching analyst estimates.

DHL said it didn't foresee any broad economic upturn in the first half of the year, with some markets even set to get worse.

Chief executive Tobias Meyers said 2023 had been characterised by "a weak global economy and, above all, weak global trade".

He said geopolitical tensions would remain a drag this year, with demand set to be volatile.

However, the firm expects global economic momentum to start building again in the second half.

DHL reported pre-tax earnings of around $6.8 billion for 2023 - well down on the previous year and short of analyst estimates.

The company said it would step up a share buyback program to 4 billion euros, or over $4.3 billion.

German state-owned bank KfW recently sold some of its stake in the firm as part of a broader privatization push.

But it remains DHL's biggest single shareholder for now.