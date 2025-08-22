DHL Group announces the temporary suspension of the acceptance and transport of business parcels to the United States via the postal network as of August 22, 2025, due to a US executive order removing the customs duty exemption threshold ('De Minimis'). These restrictions apply to all international postal service providers.



Shipments between individuals declared as gifts, with a value of less than $100, as well as documents, remain authorized however, but will be subject to enhanced controls. Shipping via DHL Express remains possible, with customs duties applicable (15% on average for goods from the European Union).



This measure will remain in effect until the procedures for collecting duties and transmitting data to the US authorities have been clarified. DHL states that it is closely monitoring discussions with the US and European authorities in order to restore these services as soon as possible.