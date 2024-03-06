BONN (dpa-AFX) - After heavy losses in the letter business, which is losing importance in the digital age, Deutsche Post is hoping for a tailwind from a legal reform. The amendment to the outdated Postal Act is due to be completed in the spring; the new rules could reduce the Bonn-based company's cost burden and ease the time pressure when requesting letters.

The consequences of the reform are likely to play a role when the global logistics company presents its annual figures in Bonn on Wednesday. In the first three quarters of 2023, letter volumes fell by around six percent, which is significantly more than before. While the mail business has been weakening for a long time, demand for parcels is increasing.

In addition to its core business, DHL, as the Group is known, is also active in the express, freight and warehouse logistics business. The weakening global economy has also recently been felt by the red and yellow logistics giant with its approximately 600,000 employees. A good third of the workforce is employed in Germany./wdw/DP/nas