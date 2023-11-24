BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post has reacted cautiously to the ministry's plans for a reform of the postal law. The draft recognizes some realities, it said in a statement on Friday evening. People's communication behavior has changed and the volume of letters has declined significantly. The company is critical of regulations with which the government intends to strengthen competition between postal services. According to the company, it is not yet possible to assess whether the draft allows for an economically viable universal postal service.

The Federal Ministry of Economics presented a reform proposal for the Postal Act on Friday. Among other things, the postal service should have less time pressure when ordering letters. The ministry's proposal is to be passed by the Federal Cabinet before Christmas. The reform could be completed in the spring./bf/wdw/DP/he