LÜBECK (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post (DHL) is one of the first logistics companies in Germany to send an all-electric overhead line truck on a test run on the route between Lübeck and Reinfeld. "We want to further reduce our emissions and are prepared to test new technologies to achieve this," said Ingo Kutsch, head of the Kiel branch of Deutsche Post and DHL.

The latest-generation trolley truck will commute between Reinfeld and Lübeck and reportedly cover more than 80 kilometers a day. According to DHL, the 29-ton truck will transport letters and parcels to three different distribution centers in Hamburg and Lübeck every day. The vehicle can load up to 900 parcels in total, said a spokesperson.

"DHL has been relying on electromobility for some time now, and we already have 13 trucks in operation in regional transport alone," said the spokesperson. "But the new vehicle is the first electric truck with an overhead line."

The vehicle from a Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer reportedly has nine battery packs with a total capacity of 297 kilowatt hours. The maximum range is up to 250 kilometers, depending on the load, road surface and weather.

The truck with the pantograph - also known as a scissor pantograph - on the driver's cab will initially be in operation from Tuesday to Friday at the start of the pilot phase. "In the long term, however, it will run six days a week," said the spokesperson. The truck will also be charged overnight via a mobile charging station at the Lübeck mail center.

The E-Highway Schleswig-Holstein field trial is one of three pilot projects in Germany in which the use of overhead line trucks in real-life operation is being researched. The field trial will run until the end of 2024 and is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection./lno/DP/zb