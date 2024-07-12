BONN (dpa-AFX) - The market leader DHL Group has changed its parcel prices as a result of the reform of the German Postal Act. As the Bonn-based company announced, in future there will be a price category for parcels between 10 and 20 kilos (18.99 euros for domestic shipments) and a category for 20 to 31.5 kilos (23.99 euros). Previously, there was only one category (19.99 euros) - regardless of whether the parcel weighed ten kilos or three times that amount.

The federal government recently revised the outdated Postal Act. Among other things, parcels weighing 10 kilos or more must now be labeled. This is to prevent parcel carriers from lifting themselves and getting back problems. The law provides for different labeling for the 10 kilo and 20 kilo weight classes - this differentiation is now prompting DHL to make some changes to its product range.

According to the law, parcels weighing 20 kilos or more should generally be delivered by two people - unless there are suitable technical aids, in which case one-person delivery is also permitted. The Federal Ministry of Labor is to determine exactly what these technical aids are by the end of the year. According to SPD and Green politicians, it should not be a simple hand truck.

DHL used to be called Deutsche Post DHL. The mail division of the international logistics company is still called Deutsche Post in Germany./wdw/DP/stk