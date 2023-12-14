--The German government aims to sell some of its shares in Deutsche Post and Deutsche Telekom to free up funds for investment in Germany's state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn, Der Spiegel reports, citing sources close to the matter.

--The government plans to reduce its shareholding in Deutsche Telekom to 25% plus one share from 30.5% currently, and also divest some of its shares in Deutsche Post, according to Der Spiegel. It currently holds shares worth around 8 billion euros ($8.70 billion) in Deutsche Post, the news magazine reports.

--Deutsche Post told Dow Jones Newswires that it had no specific information on the government's plans for its shares in the company. Deutsche Telekom declined to comment while the government didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Full story in German: https://bit.ly/3RH0lIU

Write to Helena Smolak at helena.smolak@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-23 0951ET