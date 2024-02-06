FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Germany's KfW bank on Tuesday launched the placement of 50 million shares of its holding in Deutsche Post via an accelerated bookbuild.

KfW's share placement is directed at institutional investors, it said.

Following the transaction, KfW will remain Deutsche Post's largest shareholder. KfW's holding will decrease from around 20.5% to approximately 16.5%, and Deutsche Post's free float will increase accordingly, the KfW statement said. (Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; Editing by Alison Williams)