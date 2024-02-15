NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - The US investment bank Goldman Sachs has upgraded DHL Group from "Neutral" to "Buy" and raised its price target from 46 to 53 euros. A positive economic turnaround and cross-border online trade should drive the return to growth of the logistics group's express division, analyst Patrick Creuset wrote in a study published on Thursday. In addition, the regulatory reform should help restore earnings in the postal business after the challenges of 2023/24. The expert raised his earnings forecasts (EPS) for 2024 and 2025./edh/gl

