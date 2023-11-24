(new: more details and background)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Anyone waiting for urgent letters in the digital age will probably have to be a little more patient in future. The Federal Ministry of Economics presented a reform proposal for the Postal Act on Friday, according to which the postal service should have less time pressure when requesting letters.

Until now, the Group has had to deliver at least 80 percent of posted letters on the following working day. This requirement is to be dropped. Instead, Swiss Post is to deliver at least 95 percent of letters to recipients on the third working day after posting. On the fourth working day, it should be 99 percent. There has never been such a high mandatory value before. However, it should not pose any serious problems for Swiss Post.

Swiss Post can reduce costs

With the reduced time pressure, the ministry is accommodating the company, which can thus reduce costs and dispense with its night flights, which fly through Germany to deliver letters and emit the greenhouse gas CO2. In the digital age, the volume of letters has been falling for a long time as people increasingly rely on electronic communication. For years, the volume had fallen by two to three percent. This trend has recently accelerated. In the year to date, Swiss Post has recorded a drop of around six percent in the number of letters ordered.

While the volume is falling, the costs remain roughly the same. After all, as a so-called universal service provider, the Group has to deliver letters everywhere in Germany and maintain a corresponding fleet of vehicles, letterboxes and branches. Other companies do not have such an obligation.

Last major reform in the last millennium

The Postal Act was last comprehensively reformed in 1999 - at a time when the internet played no role for many people and letters were still frequently used for birthday greetings or invitations. Today, such communication has largely shifted to digital channels.

The presence requirement is to be softened somewhat: there will still be at least 12,000 post offices in the future - mostly supermarkets or kiosks with a post office counter. Larger villages should also continue to have a Yellow Giant location. So far, however, the DHL postal group has not been able to count vending machines where you can buy stamps and drop off or collect parcels towards this presence requirement. This should be possible in certain cases. However, this requires the approval of the Federal Network Agency.

Position of the Network Agency to be strengthened

In future, the Bonn supervisory authority will have a sharper sword with which to take action against any abuses by the logistics provider. Up to now, it has not been able to impose fines and penalty payments on the universal service provider - this will be possible in future. Last year, more citizens than ever before complained to the Network Agency about quality deficits at Swiss Post, such as delayed or incorrectly delivered items. The company justified the shortcomings with staff shortages. In view of the wave of complaints, Network Agency boss Klaus Müller had called for the possibility of sanctions. This should be granted to his authority.

Reinhard Houben, FDP member of the Bundestag, viewed this aspect of the reform positively. "If the position of the Federal Network Agency is significantly strengthened in the amendment to the law, the interests of consumers will certainly be taken more into account," said the Liberal.

Price cap for next postage increase

The law does not regulate how expensive it will be to send different types of letters. The law only lays down certain guidelines for this - the Network Agency defines a margin of increase which the postal service can then use. Part of the proposed law could still play a role if Swiss Post wants to increase its postage as of January 2025. This is because there is a kind of emergency brake. This would prevent the postage for a standard letter from rising from 85 cents to more than one euro at the next increase.

"Capping postage at one euro per standard letter protects consumers from high postage rate hikes, as has been the case in other European countries," said Sandra Detzer, Member of Parliament for the Greens, who welcomed the legislative proposal from the Green-led ministry. "We are strengthening fair competition with high social and ecological standards between providers."

Verdi demand will be met

The ministry is also proposing that heavy parcels must be labeled so that parcel carriers do not misjudge when unloading and get back problems if the load is too heavy. The trade union Verdi had campaigned for a similar rule.

The ministry's proposal is to be passed by the federal cabinet before Christmas. The reform could be completed in the spring./wdw/DP/jha