BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - With a large rally with thousands of registered participants, the trade union Verdi wants to protest this Monday (1 p.m.) in Berlin for good working conditions and job security in the postal and parcel industry. The background is a planned reform of the Postal Act, which the German government wants to implement. "The amendment of the Postal Act must not become an economic liberal amendment," Verdi announced earlier. "An expansion of competition in the shrinking mail market would be played out over the working conditions of employees."

According to its own statements, the Federal Ministry of Economics (BMWK) wanted to demand competition in the postal markets in particular with the law reform. The ministry has already published key points. In them, the BMWK also addresses topics such as the challenges of digital communication for the postal market, sustainability and working conditions in the parcel industry.

Verdi is demanding, among other things, that even after an amendment to the law, weekday delivery on six days a week and doorstep delivery must remain guaranteed. Verdi head Frank Werneke and the chairman of Deutsche Post AG's central works council, Thomas Held, are expected to attend Monday's rally./maa/DP/he