BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to a legislative proposal by the Federal Ministry of Economics, the postal service is to be given more time to deliver letters. According to the proposal, the majority of mail items should arrive on the third working day after posting at the latest and not on the first, as is currently the case./wdw/DP/jha
Ministry: Post to have less time pressure when delivering letters
November 24, 2023 at 11:01 am EST
