BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to a legislative proposal by the Federal Ministry of Economics, the postal service is to be given more time to deliver letters. Until now, it has had to deliver at least 80 percent of letters on the following working day. This is to be dropped. In future, the requirement will only apply to the third working day after posting, by which time 95 percent of mail items should have arrived. On the fourth working day, 99 percent of letters should be delivered to the recipient. The rule change would mean that the DHL postal group would have less time pressure and could reduce costs.

With this proposal, the ministry is taking into account the fact that the speed of letter delivery plays a subordinate role for many consumers in the digital age. What is important, however, is that the letters arrive at all, such as invoices or letters from authorities.

As a so-called universal service provider that has to deliver letters everywhere in Germany, the Bonn-based company is obliged to have at least 12,000 branches, including in larger villages. In most cases, kiosks, supermarkets and other retailers fulfill this branch function. Such a presence obligation is to continue in the future. However, in certain cases, Swiss Post can also install vending machines and count these towards the presence requirement. For this, it is dependent on the approval of the Federal Network Agency.

According to the amendment to the law, which could be completed in spring 2024, the Bonn-based authority is to be given a sharper sword with which to fulfill its supervisory function. The proposed legislation provides for the Network Agency to be able to impose fines and penalties on the universal service provider, unlike before.

The ministry also proposes that heavy parcels must be labeled so that parcel carriers do not misjudge when unloading and get back problems if the load is too heavy. The trade union Verdi had campaigned for a similar rule./wdw/DP/jha