FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A report in "Der Spiegel" has intensified slight profit-taking at DHL and Deutsche Telekom on Thursday morning. Deutsche Telekom shares fell by up to 4 percent and DHL even lost more than 6 percent from the day's high.

According to the magazine, the German government wants to finance the restructuring of Deutsche Bahn by selling shares in Telekom and DHL. The traffic lights had to rethink after the Federal Constitutional Court's budget ruling.

At Telekom, in which the federal government currently holds 30.5 percent of the shares, the government now only wants to hold a strategic stake of 25 percent plus one share. At DHL, on the other hand, the traffic light is said to be planning to divest itself of more shares, writes the magazine.