BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Traffic disruptions are expected in Berlin from Thursday onwards due to a rally of the transport industry. The traffic information center announced this morning on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that a major rally of the transport industry will start around noon in Tiergarten. This will run until Friday evening. Up to 1500 trucks are expected. Extensive closures have been prepared.

With the demonstration, the transport industry wants to make itself heard by politicians, as Daniel Beständig, spokesman for the Bundesverband Logistik & Verkehr pro (BLV-pro), said on RBB-Inforadio on Thursday morning. Many letters, including to the federal government, had remained unanswered. As far as costs are concerned, the industry is at its limit: "We are simply concerned with ensuring that we have the opportunity to survive on the market in the future."

According to information on its website, the association's demands include a reversal of the toll increase and CO2 pricing, "fair competition in Germany + EU" and the demand for commercial diesel./ggr/DP/tih