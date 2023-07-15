Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited in association with M/s Cividesign Consultant Private Limited has received the Letter of Award of Consultancy Services for Independent Engineer services during Operation & Maintenance Period for 4- laned Chikhali to Tarsod (Package-11A) Section of NH-53 (Old NH-6) from Km.360.000 to Km.422. 700 1n the State of Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode (DBFOT Annuity). Contract price for the said Project will be INR 55,800,000 Exclusive of GST.

The Contract period will be of 60 months.