    DHT   MHY2065G1219

DHT HOLDINGS, INC.

(DHT)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/09 04:00:02 pm EDT
5.030 USD   -10.02%
04:31pDHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results

05/09/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 9, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The full report is available here and in the below attachment.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

 DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway and Singapore. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit: http://www.dhtankers.com.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events, in particular regarding dividends (including our dividend plans, timing and the amount and growth of any dividends), daily charter rates, vessel utilization, the future number of newbuilding deliveries, oil prices and seasonal fluctuations in vessel supply and demand. When used in this document, words such as “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should” and “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties.  Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results.  For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2022.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
 
Contact 
 
Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935
E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 277 M - -
Net income 2022 16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 92,2x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 932 M 932 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 83,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,59 $
Average target price 7,39 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Moxnes Harfjeld Chief Executive Officer
Laila Cecilie Halvorsen Chief Financial Officer
Erik Andreas Lind Chairman
Svenn Magne Edvardsen Technical Director
J. Stephen Eglin Director-Chartering & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.7.71%950
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.39.39%5 017
FLEX LNG LTD.34.82%1 528
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.108.59%1 484
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.55.11%1 097
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.50.96%1 057