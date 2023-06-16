Advanced search
    DHT   MHY2065G1219

DHT HOLDINGS, INC.

(DHT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
8.740 USD   -1.35%
DHT Holdings, Inc. announces the results of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/16/2023 | 04:48pm EDT
HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 16, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT”) announces the results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 112,579,942 common shares of DHT were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 69% of the issued and outstanding common shares of DHT as of the close of business on April 21, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted (1) to elect Jeremy Kramer to DHT’s Board of Directors, as a Class I director, for a term of three years and (2) to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

The detailed results of the Annual Meeting were as follows:

1.   Election of Director


The shareholders of DHT voted to elect Jeremy Kramer to DHT’s Board of Directors, as a Class I director, for a term of three years. The votes were cast with 96,090,877 votes for, equal to 85.35% of the total shares voted, 13,467,949 votes withheld and 3,021,116 non-vote.

2.   Ratification of Selection of Registered Public Accounting Firm


The shareholders of DHT voted to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The votes were cast with 112,329,931 votes for, equal to 99.78% of the total shares voted, 164,914 votes against and 85,097 votes abstain.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway and Singapore. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit: http://www.dhtankers.com.

Contact:
Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935
E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com



Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 387 M - -
Net income 2023 163 M - -
Net Debt 2023 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,79x
Yield 2023 11,1%
Capitalization 1 444 M 1 444 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
EV / Sales 2024 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 252
Free-Float 82,4%
Managers and Directors
Svein Moxnes Harfjeld President & Chief Executive Officer
Laila Cecilie Halvorsen Chief Financial Officer
Erik Andreas Lind Chairman
Svenn Magne Edvardsen Technical Director
J. Stephen Eglin Director-Chartering & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-0.23%1 444
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.30.43%7 552
FRONTLINE PLC26.61%3 422
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-15.40%2 394
NANJING TANKER CORPORATION-19.80%2 123
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.2.54%1 869
