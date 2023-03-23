Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  DHT Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DHT   MHY2065G1219

DHT HOLDINGS, INC.

(DHT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-23 pm EDT
10.90 USD   -2.15%
DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2022 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission

03/23/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
HAMILTON, BERMUDA, March 23, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (the “Company”) has filed its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The report and the audited financial statements are available on DHT’s website www.dhtankers.com and the below link.
Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by sending an e-mail to info@dhtankers.com.  

2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

About DHT Holdings, Inc.
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway and Singapore. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit www.dhtankers.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. When used in this document, words such as “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should” and “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935
E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 263 M - -
Net income 2022 51,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 1 812 M 1 812 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,03x
EV / Sales 2023 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart DHT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DHT Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DHT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,14 $
Average target price 11,95 $
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Moxnes Harfjeld Chief Executive Officer
Laila Cecilie Halvorsen Chief Financial Officer
Erik Andreas Lind Chairman
Svenn Magne Edvardsen Technical Director
J. Stephen Eglin Director-Chartering & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.25.45%1 812
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.49.67%8 780
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.5.23%3 158
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.18.77%2 160
FLEX LNG LTD.9.54%1 799
BW LPG LIMITED12.20%1 074
