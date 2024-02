Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the trading of vitrified tiles used primarily for flooring solutions. The Company’s operations are divided into two product categories: double charge vitrified tiles and glazed vitrified tiles. Double charge vitrified tiles are tiles that are fed through a press that prints the pattern with a double layer of pigment, three to four millimeters (mm) thicker than other types of tiles. This process patterns results in a long-wearing tile surface, suitable for heavy-traffic commercial projects. Glazed vitrified tiles are flat slabs manufactured from ceramic materials such as clay, feldspar and quartz and other additives and fired at high temperatures to ensure low water absorption. These tiles are coated with glaze materials prior to the firing process. The Company sells its products through a network of distributors and dealers/traders located at different locations.