DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Q3 Trading update

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 6 396 M 7 520 M 7 520 M Net income 2020 -345 M -406 M -406 M Net Debt 2020 2 170 M 2 551 M 2 551 M P/E ratio 2020 -2,04x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 728 M 855 M 856 M EV / Sales 2020 0,45x EV / Sales 2021 0,45x Nbr of Employees 38 066 Free-Float 24,8% Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 0,13 € Last Close Price 0,11 € Spread / Highest target 37,6% Spread / Average Target 19,3% Spread / Lowest Target -8,26% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Stephan DuCharme Executive Chairman Matthias Raimund Chief Operating Officer Pedro Barsanti Executive Director-Information Technology Jaime García-Legaz ponce Independent Director Christian P. Couvreux Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION 6.76% 855 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 6.47% 35 067 SYSCO CORPORATION -21.79% 34 058 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 11.10% 30 677 TESCO PLC -13.21% 27 979 KROGER 16.73% 26 226