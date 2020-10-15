DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Q3 Trading update

Q3 Trading update
Financial
15 October 2020
Positive Group Net Sales and Like-for-Like growth maintained, driven by Spain and Brazil performance, with increased average basket size thanks to business transformation
Spain and Portugal continue positive performance with benefits from enhanced fresh offer and updated franchise model.
Brazil and Argentina deliver strong local currency Net Sales performance on continued network and operations optimization.
