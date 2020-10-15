Log in
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION

(DIA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Q3 Trading update

10/15/2020 | 02:35am EDT
Q3 Trading update

Financial

15 October 2020

Positive Group Net Sales and Like-for-Like growth maintained, driven by Spain and Brazil performance, with increased average basket size thanks to business transformation

Spain and Portugal continue positive performance with benefits from enhanced fresh offer and updated franchise model.

Brazil and Argentina deliver strong local currency Net Sales performance on continued network and operations optimization.

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 06:34:03 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 6 396 M 7 520 M 7 520 M
Net income 2020 -345 M -406 M -406 M
Net Debt 2020 2 170 M 2 551 M 2 551 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 728 M 855 M 856 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 38 066
Free-Float 24,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,13 €
Last Close Price 0,11 €
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan DuCharme Executive Chairman
Matthias Raimund Chief Operating Officer
Pedro Barsanti Executive Director-Information Technology
Jaime García-Legaz ponce Independent Director
Christian P. Couvreux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION6.76%855
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED6.47%35 067
SYSCO CORPORATION-21.79%34 058
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.10%30 677
TESCO PLC-13.21%27 979
KROGER16.73%26 226
