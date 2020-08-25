Log in
Blade and Bow : 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with Limited Re-Release to Commemorate the Stitzel-Weller Distillery's 85th Anniversary

08/25/2020 | 09:31am EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the historic opening of the Stitzel-Weller Distillery 85 years ago, Blade and Bow has re-released its rare and limited 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon. An ode to the distinctive distillers who set the standard for crafting exceptional bourbon, this award-winning whiskey is the latest release from the famed distillery and will be available in 12 states as well as at Stitzel-Weller itself.

"We are honored to call the Stitzel-Weller Distillery home to Blade and Bow bourbons, and to play a part in preserving the careful craftsmanship and unique artistry that was established and perfected within these walls," said Meghan Redler, Brand Manager for Blade and Bow. "Releasing Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old this year during Bourbon Heritage Month allows us to pay homage to this historic distillery with our finest liquid."

This coveted re-release is available just in time for this celebratory month, which was originally created to emphasize the significance of bourbon being America's "Native Spirit." The month-long celebration aims to highlight the heritage, craftsmanship, tradition and achievements that the bourbon industry has contributed to the United States. As the most recently aged and bottled bourbon at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery, which includes some of the last bourbon produced there before it closed in 1992, and inspired by the passion of its original creators, Blade and Bow's 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon makes for the perfect bottle to commemorate the occasion.

"Beginning with a pronounced nose reminiscent of toasted oak layered with vanilla bean, figs and a light touch of dark caramel, this limited-release bourbon's taste is accented with notes of torched sugar and apples baked in honey and spices," said Doug Kragel, Lead Educator for Blade and Bow. "With the rich history of the Stitzel-Weller distillery palpable in every sip, Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old is truly the perfect nod to the days of bourbon past."

Embodying the one-of-a-kind artistry that has been produced by Stitzel-Weller's rich traditions, the rarity of Blade and Bow's 22-Year-Old has created a cult-like following, drawing in consumers who are looking to taste a bit of the past. Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be available in limited quantities beginning in September in the following states: California, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, New York, South Carolina, Illinois, Kentucky, Washington, D.C., Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Learn more by following @bladeandbowwhiskey on Instagram.

This remarkable bourbon is best enjoyed slowly and responsibly.

About Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey:
Blade and Bow pays homage to the artful passion and renowned craftsmanship of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky. Blade and Bow whiskey is currently available in two variants: Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Blade and Bow seeks to continue the story of Stitzel-Weller by providing whiskey aficionados with an inspired piece of Kentucky history.
PLEASE SIP RESPONSIBLY.
Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 45.5-46% Alc/Vol
©2020 STITZEL-WELLER DISTILLING CO., LOUISVILLE, KY.

About Diageo:
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.
Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

DIAGEO CONTACT:
Jibu Banerji
jibu.banerji@diageo.com 

PR CONTACT:
Julia Berg
Jess Graves Studio
c: 404.226.1127
pr@jessgraves.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blade-and-bow-22-year-old-kentucky-straight-bourbon-whiskey-returns-with-limited-re-release-to-commemorate-the-stitzel-weller-distillerys-85th-anniversary-301117899.html

SOURCE Blade and Bow


© PRNewswire 2020
