DIAGEO's Orphan Barrel Whisky Co. Introduces Muckety-Muck 26 Year Old, The Third And Final Single Grain Scotch Whisky in the Muckety-Muck Series from Port Dundas Distillery

Undiscovered Until Now, This Single Grain Scotch Whisky Marks the Completion of its Trilogy, the First Range of Scotch Whiskies from Orphan Barrel

A FORGOTTEN STOREHOUSE, Scotland, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIAGEO's Orphan Barrel Whisky Co. is pleased to announce the launch of the third and final Single Grain Scotch Whisky in its series: Muckety-Muck 26 Year Old. Hailing from the storied Port Dundas Distillery, this masterful blend pays homage to the 24 and 25 Year Old Muckety-Muck bottles yet possesses a distinct profile on its own as the oldest, wisest and most mature whisky in the collection.

The Orphan Barrel Whisky Co. searches for rare whiskies hidden away and nearly forgotten in the dark corners of distilleries and rickhouses around the world, releasing limited amounts of treasured liquids for periods at a time. This 26 Year Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky is one of those remaining stocks, from Port Dundas in Scotland. Set beside the canal on a hill overlooking the vibrant city of Glasgow, Port Dundas was a prominent local landmark established in 1810 and gifted the world two centuries of exceptional whisky. Although it closed its doors in 2010, there are rare remaining stocks that provide a glimpse into the past of one of Scotland's most respected distilleries.

Port Dundas was also home to a piggery with hundreds of pigs during the distillery's most successful years. Legend has it that these storied swine fed on spent, leftover malts (called draff), and one particularly special prized pig named Muckety-Muck won over passersby with his decorated wall of medals in the breeding shed.

The three gentlemanly hogs on the Muckety-Muck 26 Year Old bottle label celebrate the fabled prize pig of Port Dundas and the trilogy of whiskies in his honor. Six variants of the bottle label are available, with the three pigs proudly boasting a Scottish tartan sash in either red, green, blue, gray, orange or yellow, making the range of label variations a truly collectible keepsake. This limited edition whisky and caricature are a tribute to traditional Scottish culture and Port Dundas' beloved heritage story.

The aroma of Muckety-Muck 26 Year Old starts with a burst of caramel, fudge and baked sugar, backed by hints of fresh fruit and berries. On the palate, butterscotch vanilla combines with notes of toasted oak and a light fruity taste to carry through the finish. The limited edition bottle is available in limited quantities at select spirits retailers nationwide with an SRP of $299.99 for 750ml. Each Muckety-Muck expression in its series is meticulously bottled with pride to ensure that these rare whiskies are treated with the care they deserve…because once Muckety-Muck is gone, it's gone forever.

Muckety-Muck 26 Year Old can be purchased on ReserveBar.com, Drizly.com or the Drizly app where shipping and delivery are available.

Please Drink Responsibly. MUCKETY MUCK 26YO Single Grain Scotch Whisky. 46% Alc/Vol. Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co., Tullahoma, TN.

