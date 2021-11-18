Log in
Here For The Holidays: Guinness Chocolate Mint Stout Aged In Kentucky Bourbon Barrels

11/18/2021 | 11:27am EST
BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fourth year of its barrel-aged beer program, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore is releasing Guinness Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels – a limited edition barrel-aged stout that brings the flavors of the season to life – just in time for the holidays.

The seasonal stout is brewed with dried mint leaves, aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels, and then conditioned with pure cacao to keep the flavors as true to life as possible. With a 10.8% ABV, Guinness Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels is the perfect treat to bring to a holiday party, pair with a favorite dessert, gift to the beer lover in your life or just enjoy by the fire as the temperature drops.

"With each new beer from our barrel-aging program, we look to challenge ourselves with flavor combinations and tastes that most people wouldn't expect from Guinness," said Sean Brennan, Head Brewer at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore. "And that's exactly what we've got here with our Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels. Chocolate and mint are a classic flavor combination, and the way those flavors interact with the bourbon character leads to something really special. It's the perfect beer to sip on after a solid meal with family and friends over the holidays."

The bold flavors come from the combination of bright mint and the complexity of dark chocolate and bourbon oak flavors, making the brew the perfect toast with this holiday season. Guinness Chocolate Mint Stout Aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels can be found on shelves across the country now for a limited time in 4-packs of 11.2oz bottles at a suggested retail price of $19.99, as well as on tap at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore.

For those looking to add even more seasonal flavor to holiday gatherings this year, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery also recently introduced Guinness Gingerbread Stout. Brewed with allspice, ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon, Guinness Gingerbread Stout is on shelves for a limited time only in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware. 

No matter what Guinness beer you choose to raise a toast with this season, always celebrate the holidays responsibly.

For the latest news from the Open Gate Brewery and Guinness, follow @GuinnessBreweryUS on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.GuinnessBreweryBaltimore.com and @GuinnessUS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Guests of all ages are welcome to visit the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Thursday 3:00pm to 10:00pm, Friday 12:00pm to 10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am to 10:00pm and Sunday 11:00am to 9:00pm.

ABOUT GUINNESS
The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin.  Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world.  The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com

ABOUT DIAGEO
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Dave Finn, TAYLOR
dfinn@taylorstrategy.com 

Kelly Pepe, DIAGEO
kelly.pepe@diageo.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/here-for-the-holidays-guinness-chocolate-mint-stout-aged-in-kentucky-bourbon-barrels-301428338.html

SOURCE Diageo Beer Company USA


© PRNewswire 2021
