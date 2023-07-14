As a continuation of the brand's First Strides initiative and in collaboration with Just Women's Sports and the Women's Sports Foundation, Johnnie Walker is working to create more visibility for women athletes to foster a culture that uplifts all women.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women athletes, teams and leagues continue to make tremendous strides for progress and as a partner of Angel City FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC, Johnnie Walker proudly celebrates the trailblazing spirit and accomplishments these powerhouse teams and all women athletes have achieved.

