The Makers of the World's No. 1 Vodka and its New Ambassador Invite You to Baila to the Taste of Smirnoff in Celebration of All Things Sweet, Tangy and Spicy

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for Cinco de Mayo, Spicy Tam, the emoji formerly known as "Woman Dancing," will salsa her way into real-life, uniting spicy enthusiasts everywhere to come together and celebrate with Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind. Donning her iconic red dress and signature pose, Spicy Tam moves to her own bold rhythm and flavor, inviting the world to Baila con Smirnoff and embrace all of life's proudly sweet yet shamelessly spicy moments.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9264551-meet-spicy-tam-ambassador-for-smirnoff-spicy-tamarind-in-time-for-cinco-de-mayo/

After getting its start in Mexico, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind has quickly become a global sensation with Baila con Smirnoff as its latest spicy chapter. Today, Spicy Tam dances onto the scene and through the vibrant streets of New York City for the first time in new digital content from Smirnoff all while mixing up sweet, tangy, spicy cocktails to be enjoyed by fans 21+. Baila con Smirnoff and the two new spots embody the brand's unapologetic passion for redefining celebration and self-expression through the power of community, now available to view on YouTube and @smirnoff on Instagram and Facebook.

"When our digital lives intersect our real lives, magical and memorable moments happen," says Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America brand leader, Smirnoff. "By bringing the 'Woman Dancing' emoji to life, we're inviting you to 'Baila to the Taste of Smirnoff' as you bring your own sweet and spicy flavor to everyday celebrations."

Smirnoff's real-life salsa-dancing emoji brings main character energy to the masses. Whether you're looking for delicious cocktail recipes, a fresh new playlist or OOTD inspo, Spicy Tam is your queen of celebrations and making the most of every moment.

Celebrated as the 2024 Flavor of the Year, Tamarind, much like Spicy Tam, brings the bold to every occasion. With tangy citrus notes balanced with sweet caramel and authentic Mexican flavor, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind delivers unexpected cocktail combinations – like our favorite Piña Picante – your bar cart is craving.

"Cinco de Mayo is just the first stop on this flavorful journey together," said Spicy Tam, Smirnoff's First-Ever Baila Ambassador. "Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind and I are turning up the heat all summer long – bringing the spicy vibes to celebrations everywhere with delicious cocktails, great music and more, so be sure to stay tuned for all the fun we have planned!"

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind first rolled out in US markets in 2020, quickly becoming a go-to for spicy enthusiasts everywhere. The debut of Spicy Tam comes on the heels of Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind winning Double Gold at this year's San Francisco World Spirits Competition with a score of 96. At a suggested retail price of $12.99 for a 750ml bottle, it's available nationwide. Visit Smirnoff.com to find out where to buy and delicious cocktail recipes like the signature Piña Picante .

1.5 oz Smirnoff spicy tamarind

1.0 oz pineapple juice

0.25 oz simple syrup

Top with club soda

Garnish with a Chili lime seasoning quarter rim and pineapple slice (optional)

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients (except club soda) in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Top with club soda, garnish and serve.

No matter how you decide to celebrate life's sweet, tangy and spicy moments, remember to always drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

