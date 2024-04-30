The Makers of the World's No. 1 Vodka and its New Ambassador Invite You to Baila to the Taste of Smirnoff in Celebration of All Things Sweet, Tangy and Spicy

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for Cinco de Mayo, Spicy Tam, the emoji formerly known as "Woman Dancing," will salsa her way into real-life, uniting spicy enthusiasts everywhere to come together and celebrate with Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind. Donning her iconic red dress and signature pose, Spicy Tam moves to her own bold rhythm and flavor, inviting the world to Baila con Smirnoff and embrace all of life's proudly sweet yet shamelessly spicy moments.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9264551-meet-spicy-tam-ambassador-for-smirnoff-spicy-tamarind-in-time-for-cinco-de-mayo/

