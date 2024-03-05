LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo proudly announces the highly anticipated 2024 US release of Mortlach 30 Year Old: Midnight Malt. Marked by its incredibly rich and deep flavor, with an enticing and complex blend of peppery spice, orchard fruits, and chocolate. Mortlach 30's availability is limited; with only 350 bottles available worldwide.

This magnetic whisky is intended to be savored slowly as day transcends to night. Known as the "Midnight Malt", Mortlach 30's incredible intensity stems from the unique distillation process Mortlach is known for, paired with a three cask finish. Crafted under the meticulous guidance of Dr. Craig Wilson, Diageo's esteemed Master of Malt, Mortlach 30 Year Old epitomizes the harmonious marriage of tradition and innovation. Aged for three decades in a three-cask finish of bold provenance, the spirit was split into three different seasoned barrels: Bordeaux wine, Calvados, and Guatemalan rum, then refined in custom quarter casks. Bottled at 49.8% ABV, Mortlach Midnight Malt captivates the senses with its exquisite depth and complexity.

Reflecting on the creation of Mortlach 30 Year Old, Dr. Craig Wilson remarked, "There is an art and science to the creation of whisky, born of an unabating quest to wield flavor—a journey that is complex, evolving into unknown directions, only to finally reveal itself as the patient labor of a visionary at work."

Coinciding with the 2024 release of Mortlach 30 Year Old, is Mortlach's partnership with multifaceted designer, architect, and artist, Suchi Reddy to create the ultimate object for whisky lovers. Launching during Frieze LA, RARE, a dual-function whisky coaster and incense holder, that through a carefully curated scent, elevates the senses and invites users to pair with a glass of the bold Midnight Malt.

True to the legacy of the Mortlach portfolio, this single malt scotch is intricately crafted to achieve an exquisite tasting experience. Mortlach is a treasure of Scotland's iconic Speyside region and is deeply rooted in thoughtful craftsmanship, distilled through a distinct, design-forward process of whisky-making using an intricate 2.81 distillation process, the outcome is a whisky with a smooth complexity and a bold flavor without the smoke.

About Mortlach

Founded in 1823, Mortlach Single Malt Scotch whisky is a 200-year-old tale of whisky making and bold innovation.

Dr Alexander Cowie, Mortlach's trailblazing distiller, was an outsider with a bold and audacious spirit. New to a distillers' world, he was a pioneer of the age, inventing 'the way', known as Mortlach's 2.81 unique distillation process.

The first known distillery in Speyside, established in 1823, it is often referred to as The Beast of Dufftown for its powerful and uncharacteristic flavor profile, Mortlach boasts a depth of rich, umami-like flavors that goes beyond the expectations of Speyside malts. Guided by a team of experts, the six bespoke stills, blend time-honored techniques, infusing Mortlach's unmistakable notes with a masterful combination of expertise, craft, and tradition.

In a bold move, Mortlach proudly enters a new era, reinventing what whisky will represent to a new generation. Welcoming one of design's most visionary creators, Philippe Starck to the helm as a true partner and the brand's first-ever creative director.

