Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEO   US25243Q2057

DIAGEO PLC

(DEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-06-13 am EDT
172.67 USD   -1.87%
11:20aNick and Ric Offerman Venture Off the Grid with Lagavulin This Father's Day
PR
06/10Crown royal continues its generosity hour series during this year's cma fest in support of the military community
PR
06/09DIAGEO : Our Marketing and Innovation Director for Global Travel Shares his Insights into Leadership and How to Build a Successful Team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nick and Ric Offerman Venture Off the Grid with Lagavulin This Father's Day

06/13/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Newest Video in the "Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky" Series Toasts to Father-Son Adventures in the Great Outdoors 

WAY OUT THERE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Nick Offerman, there are only two utter essentials for a weekend in the woods: the company of his dad, Ric, and a bottle of Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This ultimate trio has assembled yet again in the sixth Father's Day installment of the long-running video series, "Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky." In "Nick Offerman & Lagavulin Present: Dad Does It Better," the Offerman men go off the grid, braving the wilderness with just four hands, two drams and a yearning for some good, old-fashioned father-son bonding over their favorite whisky.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9057451-nick-ric-offerman-fathers-day-with-lagavulin-whisky-dad-does-it-better-video/

Nick Offerman stars in the newest Father’s Day spot in the ‘Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky’ series. The video, entitled ‘Dad Does it Better,’ features Offerman and his father, Ric, as they go off the grid, braving the wilderness with just four hands, two drams and a yearning for some good, old-fashioned father-son bonding over their favorite whisky. (Photo Courtesy of Lagavulin Whisky)

The digital spot depicts Nick and Ric retreating to the great outdoors for a variety of campsite activities, which quickly reveal that in the Offerman clan, older does in fact mean wiser. From woodworking, to bird-calling, to steak-eating, dad does it better every time. While the younger Offerman is renowned for his nature skills and aptitude for craftsmanship, within his family, Ric is the supreme woodsman. As their outdoor adventures come to an end over a nightcap while stargazing, Ric manifests the constellation of a beloved trinity - a T-Bone steak, a baked potato and a bottle of Lagavulin 16 Year Old - proof that for iconic father-son duos like these two, a love of well-crafted whisky is written in the stars.

"Does my Dad do everything better than me? Sure. But hang on, is that because of his superior life prowess, or am I maybe letting him win because I am a generous son?" pondered Nick Offerman. He continued, "If you answered with the superior prowess one, you're right, dang it, but I hope you at least considered the second. The good news is, I only have to do ¾ as good as my dad to finish in front of most of my fellow mortals."

In the spirit of protecting our forests so that generations to come can enjoy future Father's Days in the great outdoors, Lagavulin is making a $50,000 contribution to the California Fire Foundation to benefit California firefighters, their families and the communities they protect. Additionally, the handcrafted wooden bear featured in the new video will be auctioned on Charity Buzz from June 10 to June 22 to further provide funds to the California Fire Foundation. 

"Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky" has chronicled the adventures of Nick Offerman and his preferred imbibement since 2014. The full series can be viewed on the YouTube channel for your Father's Day (or every day) viewing pleasure. 

Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available to purchase at select U.S. liquor retailers and can be shipped and delivered on ReserveBar.com, Drizly.com or the Drizly app, making it a great gift for dads that are Offerman fans, whisky connoisseurs, lovers of the outdoors or all of the above.

Lagavulin encourages those who are 21+ to please drink responsibly. More information on Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the distillery can be found at www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/lagavulin/.

About Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman is an actor, writer and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC's hit comedy series Parks & Recreation, Karl Weathers in the acclaimed FX series Fargo, the co-host and executive producer of NBC's Making It, in the role of Forest on FX's DEVS, and as Rick Kaepernick in the Netflix series Colin: In Black and White.  Recent film credits include Hearts Beat Loud, Lucy In The Sky, The Founder, Bad Times At The El Royale, The Hero, The Lego Movie (1&2), White Fang, and The Little Hours. Offerman has penned five New York Times Bestselling books: Paddle Your Own Canoe, Gumption, Good Clean Fun, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told (written with his wife, Megan Mullally), and most recently Where The Deer And The Antelope Play. In his spare time, he can be found at his woodshop in Los Angeles building hand-crafted items ranging from fine furniture to canoes to ukuleles.

About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Please Drink Responsibly. 
Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky. 43% Alc/Vol. Imported by Diageo, New York, NY.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nick-and-ric-offerman-venture-off-the-grid-with-lagavulin-this-fathers-day-301566686.html

SOURCE Diageo


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DIAGEO PLC
11:20aNick and Ric Offerman Venture Off the Grid with Lagavulin This Father's Day
PR
06/10Crown royal continues its generosity hour series during this year's cma fest in support..
PR
06/09DIAGEO : Our Marketing and Innovation Director for Global Travel Shares his Insights into ..
PU
06/09European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
06/08The Social Value Exchange appoints digital transformation expert Simon Holden of AND Di..
AQ
06/08European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/08Goldman Sachs Raises Diageo PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/08UK loses court challenge against EU order to recover millions in state aid
RE
06/08DIAGEO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/08Pernod Ricard banking on digital push to boost growth
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIAGEO PLC
More recommendations