The #1 selling liqueur spreads joy to the world with global holiday campaign featuring Emmy-Winning Actress Hannah Waddingham and pop-up experiences at holiday markets across the country

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between parties to host, chestnuts to roast and caroling out in the snow, the holidays are one of the most festive times to celebrate and indulge with loved ones. The simplest and most delicious way to celebrate the holidays is with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, a delicious blend of Irish whiskey and spirits with Irish dairy cream and a touch of rich chocolate and vanilla flavors, perfect for making a delightfully indulgent mug of Baileys Hot Chocolate and feel the holiday magic this season.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9227651-baileys-original-irish-cream-liqueur-hannah-waddingham-holidays/