In its Third Year as the Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL, Smirnoff is Making it All About the Fans with New TV Spots, FanDuel Partnership and Coin Toss Takeovers

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirnoff is raising the stakes like never before this NFL season with a playbook designed to celebrate the heartbeat of the game, the fans. The World's No. 1 Vodka is taking over the 2023 season starting with a new national campaign, "We Do Game Days," highlighting America's favorite game - football. It pairs football fans and delicious Smirnoff cocktails, starring Emmy-nominated actor, comedian and producer Anthony Anderson.

