The nation's top 30 bartenders will compete for the title of U.S. Bartender of the Year for the competition's twelfth season.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO returns for its twelfth year as the nation's top 30 mixologists compete in a series of challenges for the 2024 title of U.S. Bartender of the Year. Finalists from the country's West, Central, and East regions will gather in Denver, CO from June 1 - June 4. They will participate in three national challenges aiming for the opportunity to compete in the Top 10 Finals. The winner of the Top 10 Finals challenges will be named champion and represent the U.S. at the World Class Global Finals taking place in Shanghai, China this September.

"We're thrilled to be returning for this year's USBG Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO competition and look forward to welcoming back new and former competitors into the World Class community," shares USBG Executive Director Aaron Gregory Smith. "The long-standing partnership between USBG and DIAGEO shows the commitment behind this one-of-a-king program and our mission to provide hospitality professionals with the best knowledge and tools needed to succeed in this industry."

The three challenges of this year's U.S. National Finals in Denver include:

House Above The Clouds: Competitors will pay homage to the world of Zacapa as they create a sophisticated twist on a classic rum drink.

Competitors will pay homage to the world of Zacapa as they create a sophisticated twist on a classic rum drink. Community Hero: In honor of Ketel One Family Made Vodka's mission to leave a positive impact on the world (and industry), finalists will be tasked with creating a signature vodka cocktail using an innovative bartending technique, process, initiative, or ingredient that elevates their community.

In honor of Ketel One Family Made Vodka's mission to leave a positive impact on the world (and industry), finalists will be tasked with creating a signature vodka cocktail using an innovative bartending technique, process, initiative, or ingredient that elevates their community. Speed Round: The Top 30 bartenders will race against the clock as they develop a World Class menu of six DIAGEO Reserve cocktails during an eight-minute Speed Round challenge.

USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by DIAGEO is more than a competition. It is an educational platform that offers opportunities for bartenders of all backgrounds to challenge themselves and join a community of diverse mixologists to advance their craft and skills. As this esteemed program enters its twelfth season, each competior will demonstrate their knowledge, creative process, and elevated techniques to ultimately become a stronger bartender.

"It has been amazing to see the support and camaraderie from this competition come to life as we continue to grow this renowned educational program and champion bartenders from all across the country," says Cassandra Ericson, Manager of On Premise Channel Marketing at DIAGEO North America. "The trade community continues to motivate us to offer the best resources, mentorship and digital education through DiageoBarAcademy.com, and we couldn't be more proud of how far the USBG Presents World Class sponsored by DIAGEO competition and talent has come."

Maxwell Berlin Matthew "Crispy" Crisp Troy Del Grosso Dakota Granados Kenny Hwong Andrew Kim Derrick Li Jacob Mentel Jonathan Stanyard Jessie Yoskin Kiki Avalos Lance Bowman Kevin Collins Jarmel Doss Billy Fredlund Chris Marek Conor O'Reilly Lyn Perez Weston Simons Paul Webb Dalton Bedard Orestes Cruz Cody Dunavan Ingrid Folkers Robert Lam Burns Diego Livera Jon Mateer Brenda Riepenhoff Chris Trull Steve Yang

For more information on World Class, follow @WorldClassUS on Instagram or check us out online at https://worldclass.usbg.org and https://www.usbg.org/ . For additional information about the program and for details on the upcoming national finals, follow hashtags #worldclassus, #worldclass2024 on Instagram.

About USBG

Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders' Guild ® ️ is the national, member-led not-for-profit association of bartenders and other hospitality professionals that unites and elevates the bar industry through education, community, and advocacy. Through its network, the USBG connects members with peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, service projects, and skills-based competition, all while fostering a fun and healthy environment and reinforcing the importance of the 'third place' in neighborhoods across the country.

About DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA . Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

