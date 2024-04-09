The nation's top 30 bartenders will compete for the title of U.S. Bartender of the Year for the competition's twelfth season.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO returns for its twelfth year as the nation's top 30 mixologists compete in a series of challenges for the 2024 title of U.S. Bartender of the Year. Finalists from the country's West, Central, and East regions will gather in Denver, CO from June 1 - June 4. They will participate in three national challenges aiming for the opportunity to compete in the Top 10 Finals. The winner of the Top 10 Finals challenges will be named champion and represent the U.S. at the World Class Global Finals taking place in Shanghai, China this September.

