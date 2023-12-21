Campaign Awakens the Senses & Creates Deep Connection with Consumer

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the verdant, lush landscape of Guatemala, Zacapa's home, lives our magical "House Above the Clouds," Zacapa's aging facility located in the mountains 7,500 feet above sea level. It's a place where a multitude of barrels age under the careful watch of Lorena Vásquez, one of the few female master blenders in the world of spirits. When Lorena determines that the rums are aged to perfection, hand-selected barrels are meticulously blended before traveling to Mixco to be poured into Zacapa's signature curved bottle, which is wrapped with handwoven bands of Petate by a community of over 700 women.

