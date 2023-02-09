Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:15:15 2023-02-09 am EST
3516.00 GBX   +0.06%
10:33aCheers! Spirits like gin, vodka, overtake beer's U.S. market share
RE
02/07Oil Stocks Help Lead European Equities Modestly Higher Tuesday
MT
02/07DIAGEO : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cheers! Spirits like gin, vodka, overtake beer's U.S. market share

02/09/2023 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Preview of the food, beverages and decor of this years Governors Ball, the Academys official post-Oscars celebration, in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vodka shot, anyone? Spirits like whiskey, cognac and tequila, a celebrity favorite, have surpassed beer's U.S. market share for the first time due to price hikes and high-end cocktail trends, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Drinkers last year bought more liquor such as Diageo Plc's Johnnie Walker Red scotch and Casamigos tequila, co-founded by Hollywood actor George Clooney, helping hard alcohol overtake beer's market share for the first time, the trade group said.

U.S. sales for spirits totaled $37.58 billion last year, while beers like Anheuser-Busch inbev SA's Bud Lite tallied $37.46 billion, according to data compiled by the Distilled Spirits Council. Spirits' market share was 42.1%, while beer's was 41.9%, according to the data.

Tequila and ready-to-drink canned cocktails including Constellation Brands Inc's Fresca vodka spritz were among the fastest-growing types of spirits, the Distilled Spirits Council said. Vodka is the largest by sales.

"The 'premiumization' trend, where people look at distilled spirits as an affordable luxury, is affirmed by these numbers," said Chris Swonger, CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council.

He added that happy hours conducted by video chat at home during the pandemic led to more sales of spirits.

Sales of liquor at restaurants and bars, however, have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, the data from the trade group shows.

Swonger pinned the slow recovery on hybrid work or flexible arrangements that blend in-office and remote work.

"Downtowns will be full on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, not on Monday or Friday," he said. "There are less Friday after-work drinks."

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Jessica DiNapoli


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 0.07% 230.36 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
DIAGEO PLC 0.14% 3517 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
All news about DIAGEO PLC
10:33aCheers! Spirits like gin, vodka, overtake beer's U.S. market share
RE
02/07Oil Stocks Help Lead European Equities Modestly Higher Tuesday
MT
02/07DIAGEO : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
02/06FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.8% Amid Strong US Jobs Data
DJ
02/06Bernstein Upgrades Diageo to Outperform From Market Perform, Adjusts Price Target to $2..
MT
02/06UK Building Shares Drop After Activity Falls in January
DJ
02/06UK Banks Get Rate Boost, But Deposit Outflows May Weigh
DJ
02/06Bernstein Upgrades Diageo to Outperform from Market-perform, Lifts PT
MT
02/06BOE Likely to Raise Rates Further as Inflation Expected to Persist, MPC's Mann Says
DJ
02/06Barclays raises Lloyds Banking and cuts NatWest
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIAGEO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 424 M 21 028 M 21 028 M
Net income 2023 3 851 M 4 647 M 4 647 M
Net Debt 2023 14 684 M 17 721 M 17 721 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 79 470 M 95 909 M 95 909 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
EV / Sales 2024 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 3 514,00 GBX
Average target price 4 067,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Debra Ann Crew Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-3.73%95 909
PERNOD RICARD2.26%52 399
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION0.17%31 129
THAI BEVERAGE0.73%13 067
RÉMY COINTREAU5.96%9 038
EMPERADOR INC.1.21%5 985