Stock DGE DIAGEO PLC
Diageo plc

Equities

DGE

GB0002374006

Distillers & Wineries

Market Closed - London S.E.
 11:35:03 2024-01-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2,765 GBX -1.55% Intraday chart for Diageo plc -3.19% -3.19%
06:29pm UK stocks log weekly losses, kicking off 2024 on grim note RE
06:24pm China is exacerbating the situation Alphavalue
Latest news about Diageo plc

UK stocks log weekly losses, kicking off 2024 on grim note RE
China is exacerbating the situation Alphavalue
The FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.4%, Diageo Slips on China's Brandy Probe DJ
Stocks perk up after tepid US PMI but end lower AN
CAC40: erases part of its losses, climbs back to 7400 pts CF
Spirits makers exposed to China's EU brandy probe RE
Pernod Ricard: penalized by anti-dumping investigation in China CF
Rémy Cointreau: share price falls as a result of anti-dumping investigation in China CF
Industry experts react to China's anti-dumping probe into EU brandy RE
Shares in European Drinks Makers Drop on China Investigation DJ
FTSE 100 Index Closes Up 0.5% Boosted by Oil Stocks DJ
Argus Research Downgrades Diageo to Hold From Buy MT
Don't shake or stir: drinks firms push bottled cocktails for the holidays RE
DIAGEO : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating ZD
Diageo faces fight to regain investor confidence as Mexican sales slow RE
Why Indian whisky is shaking up distillers RE
India's love of homegrown single malts shakes up Pernod, Diageo RE
Diageo: looking at future consumer trends CF
Pernod Ricard takes aim at Chinese market with locally made whisky RE
DIAGEO : RBC reiterates its Sell rating ZD
SPIRITS OVERVIEW : a persistent hangover Alphavalue
Stocks in Europe boosted by dovish rhetoric AN
RBC likes 3i; JPMorgan raises Ocado AN
Global markets live: Mastercard, Diageo, Nvidia, Airbnb, Exxon Mobil...

Chart Diageo plc

Company Profile

Diageo plc is one of the world leaders in the production and marketing of alcoholic drinks. The group's products are marketed under the Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Jose Cuervo, Tanqueray brands, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits (80.8%); - beer (14.3%); - ready-to-drink beverage (3.8%); - other (1.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (9.1%), the United States (29.7%), India (11.7%) and other (49.5%).
Sector
Distillers & Wineries
Calendar
2024-01-29 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Diageo plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
28.08 GBP
Average target price
32.39 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+15.33%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Distillers & Wineries

1st Jan change Capi.
DIAGEO PLC Stock Diageo plc
-3.19% 79 641 M $
PERNOD RICARD Stock Pernod Ricard
-7.98% 42 313 M $
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION Stock Brown-Forman Corporation
-3.80% 26 949 M $
THAI BEVERAGE Stock Thai Beverage
+2.86% 10 208 M $
RÉMY COINTREAU Stock Rémy Cointreau
-16.63% 6 076 M $
EMPERADOR INC. Stock Emperador Inc.
0.00% 5 874 M $
ZJLD GROUP INC Stock ZJLD Group Inc
-9.98% 3 741 M $
RADICO KHAITAN LIMITED Stock Radico Khaitan Limited
+1.17% 2 690 M $
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Stock MGP Ingredients, Inc.
-3.29% 2 108 M $
TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Takara Holdings Inc.
-1.01% 1 675 M $
Other Distillers & Wineries
