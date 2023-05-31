Advanced search
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
2023-05-31
3347.00 GBX   -1.63%
05:58pSean 'Diddy' Combs sues Diageo, saying it neglected his vodka and tequila brands
AQ
05:45pConsumer Cos Down After Capri Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:44pDiddy Diageo Lawsuit
AQ
Consumer Cos Down After Capri Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

05/31/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
Consumer companies fell after a disappointing earnings update from one luxury conglomerate.

Shares of Capri Holdings, parent of the Michael Kors and Versace brands, fell by more than 10% after it posted an unexpected quarterly loss, citing, in part, weakening revenue from wholesale channels.

Gucci owner Kering, which issued a similar warning, compounded its recent losses.

Sean "Diddy" Combs sued Diageo, alleging that the spirits company has neglected the DeLeón tequila brand it co-owns with the music mogul, pushing other brands including Casamigos, the George Clooney-backed distiller Diageo purchased for about $1 billion in 2017.

U-Haul Holding tumbled after the moving-truck rental service posted earnings short of some investors' expectations.

IKEA said it would buy U.S. supply-chain software provider Made4net, as the furniture giant aims to make its growing e-commerce business faster and more precise. L Catterton raised about a third of the $700 million that the consumer products and services investor is seeking for its fourth private-equity fund dedicated to Latin America, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Homebuilders lost ground after earnings from one major builder. Hovnanian Enterprises fell sharply after it reported a steep drop in profit for the fiscal second quarter as rising mortgage rates, stubbornly high inflation and banking turmoil continued to weigh on demand for houses.

American Airlines rose after the carrier boosted its projection for second-quarter earnings, reflecting strong demand.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.09% 14.78 Delayed Quote.12.81%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED -11.32% 35.1 Delayed Quote.-30.27%
DIAGEO PLC -1.63% 3347 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. -10.52% 83.96 Delayed Quote.122.98%
KERING -2.91% 498.35 Real-time Quote.7.95%
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY -16.24% 52.77 Delayed Quote.4.97%
