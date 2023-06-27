Consumer companies rose after generally strong economic data.

An index of consumer confidence increased 7.2 points from a revised six-month low of 102.5 in May, the Conference Board said.

New residential sales rose 12% to a 763,000 rate in May as buyers snapped up newly built homes across the nation, particularly in the Northeast and West, spurred by low inventories of used homes on the market.

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index fell 0.2% in April, the first drop since 2012.

Distillery Diageo cut ties with rapper and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs following his lawsuit against the company over allegations of racism in the handling of his liquor brands.

