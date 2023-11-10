Consumer companies rallied as traders reversed bets on the likelihood of further rate increases.

Rate-sensitive sectors tumbled Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was wary of a "head fake" from moderating inflation data.

Consumer sentiment fell in November for the fourth month in a row, declining to a six-month low of 60.4 due to worries about higher interest rates and war in the Middle East.

In one disquieting development, consumers' inflation expectations rose considerably, a trend that can lead to price increases becoming "entrenched" in the economy.

One strategist said next week will be pivotal for the Fed's policy calculations.

"There will be a heavy spate of inflation data, consumer and producer-price data," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"We'll have a perhaps a clearer sense of the path of inflation," Krosby said.

Diageo shares tumbled after the distiller cut growth projections for both the short and medium term.

