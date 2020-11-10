Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diageo plc    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/10 04:52:08 am
2857.75 GBX   -1.52%
04:36aDIAGEO : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/09DIAGEO : World Class Studios launches virtual learning portal
PU
11/06Wine and Beer Makers Wait for Recovery
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DIAGEO : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 04:36am EST

JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 2475.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIAGEO PLC
04:36aDIAGEO : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/09DIAGEO : World Class Studios launches virtual learning portal
PU
11/06Wine and Beer Makers Wait for Recovery
DJ
11/04UNILEVER : UK Government funds cutting edge Scottish biotech scientists
AQ
11/02DIAGEO : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
10/26DIAGEO : Glenkinchie Distillery launch sows the seeds of future tourism growth
AQ
10/26DIAGEO : to acquire Chase Distillery
AQ
10/26DIAGEO : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/23DIAGEO : No more scotch? India moves to ban imported goods at military shops
RE
10/22COMPASS : Diageo plc announces change to its Board of Directors October 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 718 M 15 444 M 15 444 M
Net income 2021 2 569 M 3 386 M 3 386 M
Net Debt 2021 13 192 M 17 387 M 17 387 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 67 754 M 89 022 M 89 300 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,91x
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 27 788
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration : Period :
Diageo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 2 884,42 GBX
Last Close Price 2 902,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC-9.33%89 022
PERNOD RICARD-0.60%45 934
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION11.35%35 115
THAI BEVERAGE-28.09%11 838
RÉMY COINTREAU38.26%8 994
EMPERADOR INC.38.70%3 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group