DIAGEO : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 11 718 M 15 444 M 15 444 M Net income 2021 2 569 M 3 386 M 3 386 M Net Debt 2021 13 192 M 17 387 M 17 387 M P/E ratio 2021 26,3x Yield 2021 2,41% Capitalization 67 754 M 89 022 M 89 300 M EV / Sales 2021 6,91x EV / Sales 2022 6,48x Nbr of Employees 27 788 Free-Float 90,8% Chart DIAGEO PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 2 884,42 GBX Last Close Price 2 902,00 GBX Spread / Highest target 25,8% Spread / Average Target -0,61% Spread / Lowest Target -25,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Ivan M. Menezes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Javier Ferrán Larraz Chairman Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Alan James Harris Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director Nicola S. Mendelsohn Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DIAGEO PLC -9.33% 89 022 PERNOD RICARD -0.60% 45 934 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 11.35% 35 115 THAI BEVERAGE -28.09% 11 838 RÉMY COINTREAU 38.26% 8 994 EMPERADOR INC. 38.70% 3 290