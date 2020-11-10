DIAGEO : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
Diageo plc
DGE
GB0002374006
DIAGEO PLC
(DGE)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate CHI-X -
11/10 04:52:08 am
2857.75
GBX
-1.52%
04:36a
DIAGEO
: JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/09
DIAGEO
: World Class Studios launches virtual learning portal
PU
11/06
Wine and Beer Makers Wait for Recovery
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
DIAGEO : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
0
11/10/2020 | 04:36am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 2475.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
All news about DIAGEO PLC
04:36a
DIAGEO
: JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11/09
DIAGEO
: World Class Studios launches virtual learning portal
PU
11/06
Wine and Beer Makers Wait for Recovery
DJ
11/04
UNILEVER
: UK Government funds cutting edge Scottish biotech scientists
AQ
11/02
DIAGEO
: Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
10/26
DIAGEO
: Glenkinchie Distillery launch sows the seeds of future tourism growth
AQ
10/26
DIAGEO
: to acquire Chase Distillery
AQ
10/26
DIAGEO
: Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/23
DIAGEO
: No more scotch? India moves to ban imported goods at military shops
RE
10/22
COMPASS
: Diageo plc announces change to its Board of Directors October 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2021
11 718 M
15 444 M
15 444 M
Net income 2021
2 569 M
3 386 M
3 386 M
Net Debt 2021
13 192 M
17 387 M
17 387 M
P/E ratio 2021
26,3x
Yield 2021
2,41%
Capitalization
67 754 M
89 022 M
89 300 M
EV / Sales 2021
6,91x
EV / Sales 2022
6,48x
Nbr of Employees
27 788
Free-Float
90,8%
More Financials
Chart DIAGEO PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGEO PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
2 884,42 GBX
Last Close Price
2 902,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target
25,8%
Spread / Average Target
-0,61%
Spread / Lowest Target
-25,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Ivan M. Menezes
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Ferrán Larraz
Chairman
Kathryn A. Mikells
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alan James Harris Stewart
Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicola S. Mendelsohn
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
DIAGEO PLC
-9.33%
89 022
PERNOD RICARD
-0.60%
45 934
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
11.35%
35 115
THAI BEVERAGE
-28.09%
11 838
RÉMY COINTREAU
38.26%
8 994
EMPERADOR INC.
38.70%
3 290
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Master