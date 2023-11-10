Diageo plc is one of the world leaders in the production and marketing of alcoholic drinks. The group's products are marketed under the Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Jose Cuervo, Tanqueray brands, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - spirits (80.8%); - beer (14.3%); - ready-to-drink beverage (3.8%); - other (1.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (9.1%), the United States (29.7%), India (11.7%) and other (49.5%).