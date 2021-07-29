Log in
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/28 11:35:43 am
3511.5 GBX   +0.93%
02:53aDiageo Fiscal Year 2021 Profit, Revenue Rose
DJ
02:48aDIAGEO : organic sales blow past estimates on strong U.S. demand
RE
02:37aDIAGEO : 2021 Preliminary Results presentation
PU
Diageo : 2021 Preliminary Results presentation

07/29/2021 | 02:37am EDT
DIAGEO PRELIMINARY RESULTS YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

DIAGEO HAS EMERGED STRONGER

Delivered strong performance across all key financial metrics

Responded to consumer demand enabling off-trade share gains

Supported the on-trade across key markets

Invested in marketing, innovation, capex and portfolio

Continued to do business the right way for all our stakeholders

Created long-term shareholder value

2

STRONG PERFORMANCE ACROSS

ALL KEY FINANCIAL METRICS

Organic volume

Organic net sales

Organic operating margin

+11.2%

+16.0%

+46bps

Free cash flow

EPS pre-exceptionals

Final dividend

+£1.4bn

+7.4%

+5.0%

to £3.0bn

to 117.5p

to 44.59p

Source: F21 Diageo internal data

For additional information, please see financial / legal appendix

3

RETURN TO TOP-LINE GROWTH

ACROSS ALL REGIONS IN FISCAL 21

Organic net sales value movement by region

30%

F21

16%

20%

20%

14%

vs

F20

4%

Total Diageo

North America

Europe

Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

and Turkey

and Caribbean

F21

vs

+6%

+24%

-9%

+4%

+9%

-4%

F19

F21 AHEAD OF F19 FOR TOTAL DIAGEO AT +6%

Source: Diageo internal data

For further details on fiscal 21 growth compared to fiscal 19 on a constant basis, please see financial / legal appendix

4

STRONG OFF-TRADE MARKET SHARE PERFORMANCE WITH GROWTH OPPORTUNITY IN BROADER TBA

Percentage of Diageo total net sales value gaining/holding off-trade share in measured markets

Held or grew off-trade share in

~85%

100%

of total net sales value in

measured markets

80%

60%

~65%

40%

20%

0%

F20

F21

Diageo share of total beverage alcohol by value in 2020 (all channels)

Diageo share of TBA

4.1%

by value

(1.6% by volume)

Rest of market

Note: F20 restated from 55% (F21 H1: 70%) to 65% (F21 H1: 85%) in order to be on a comparable basis with F21 (e.g. to include additional categories in some markets and additional new measured markets).

Source: Internal estimates incorporating AC Nielsen, Association of Canadian Distillers, Dichter & Neira,

Source: IWSR 2021, RSV Share 2020

Frontline, Intage, IRI, ISCAM, NABCA, Scentia, State Monopolies, TRAC and other third-party providers

5

For additional information, please see financial / legal appendix

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
