Diageo : 2021 Preliminary Results presentation

DIAGEO PRELIMINARY RESULTS YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
DIAGEO HAS EMERGED STRONGER
Delivered strong performance across all key financial metrics
Responded to consumer demand enabling off-trade share gains
Supported the on-trade across key markets
Invested in marketing, innovation, capex and portfolio
Continued to do business the right way for all our stakeholders
Created long-term shareholder value
STRONG PERFORMANCE ACROSS
ALL KEY FINANCIAL METRICS
|
Organic volume
|
Organic net sales
|
Organic operating margin
|
+11.2%
|
+16.0%
|
+46bps
|
Free cash flow
|
EPS pre-exceptionals
|
Final dividend
|
|
+£1.4bn
|
|
+7.4%
|
|
+5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to £3.0bn
|
to 117.5p
|
to 44.59p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: F21 Diageo internal data
|
|
For additional information, please see financial / legal appendix
|
|
RETURN TO TOP-LINE GROWTH
ACROSS ALL REGIONS IN FISCAL 21
Organic net sales value movement by region
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
F21
|
16%
|
20%
|
|
20%
|
|
14%
|
vs
|
|
|
|
|
F20
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Diageo
|
North America
|
Europe
|
Africa
|
Latin America
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
and Turkey
|
and Caribbean
|
|
|
|
|
F21
|
vs
|
+6%
|
+24%
|
-9%
|
+4%
|
+9%
|
-4%
F19
F21 AHEAD OF F19 FOR TOTAL DIAGEO AT +6%
|
Source: Diageo internal data
|
|
For further details on fiscal 21 growth compared to fiscal 19 on a constant basis, please see financial / legal appendix
|
|
STRONG OFF-TRADE MARKET SHARE PERFORMANCE WITH GROWTH OPPORTUNITY IN BROADER TBA
Percentage of Diageo total net sales value gaining/holding off-trade share in measured markets
Held or grew off-trade share in
~85%
|
100%
|
|
of total net sales value in
|
|
|
measured markets
|
80%
|
|
|
60%
|
~65%
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
F20
|
F21
|
Diageo share of total beverage alcohol by value in 2020 (all channels)
Diageo share of TBA
4.1%
by value
(1.6% by volume)
Rest of market
Note: F20 restated from 55% (F21 H1: 70%) to 65% (F21 H1: 85%) in order to be on a comparable basis with F21 (e.g. to include additional categories in some markets and additional new measured markets).
|
Source: Internal estimates incorporating AC Nielsen, Association of Canadian Distillers, Dichter & Neira,
|
Source: IWSR 2021, RSV Share 2020
|
Frontline, Intage, IRI, ISCAM, NABCA, Scentia, State Monopolies, TRAC and other third-party providers
|
|
For additional information, please see financial / legal appendix
|
