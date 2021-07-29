Diageo : 2021 Preliminary Results presentation with script

Percentage of Diageo total net sales value gaining/holding off‐trade share in measured markets

Held or grew off‐trade share in

~85%

100% of total net sales value in measured markets 80% 60% ~65% 40% 20% 0% F20 F21

Note: F20 restated from 55% (F21 H1: 70%) to 65% (F21 H1: 85%) in order to be on a comparable basis with F21 (e.g. to include additional categories in some markets and additional new measured markets).

Source: Internal estimates incorporating AC Nielsen, Association of Canadian Distillers, Dichter & Neira, Frontline, Intage, IRI, ISCAM, NABCA, Scentia, State Monopolies, TRAC and other third‐party providers For additional information, please see financial / legal appendix