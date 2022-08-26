Diageo : 2022 Annual General Meeting

The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Diageo plc will be held at 2.30 pm on Thursday, 6 October 2022 at etc.venues St Paul's, 200 Aldersgate, London EC1A 4DH. The meeting will be held as a combined physical and electronic meeting using the Lumi platform with an additional telephone facility for questions.

We encourage shareholders to participate in the AGM through the online Lumi platform, which can be accessed by following the instructions in the Notice of Meeting. Shareholders attending the meeting in person will be able to register from 1.45 pm.

Should it become necessary or appropriate to revise the current arrangements for the AGM, details of any such changes will be made available on our website and via a stock exchange announcement, as required by our articles of association.

Further information