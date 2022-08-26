Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diageo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGE   GB0002374006

DIAGEO PLC

(DGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:51 2022-08-26 am EDT
3839.50 GBX   -0.35%
06:31aDIAGEO : 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
04:05aDiageo's Indian Arm Halts Whiskey Sales in Some States to Push Price Increases, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
08/25DIAGEO PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diageo : 2022 Annual General Meeting

08/26/2022 | 06:31am EDT
The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Diageo plc will be held at 2.30 pm on Thursday, 6 October 2022 at etc.venues St Paul's, 200 Aldersgate, London EC1A 4DH. The meeting will be held as a combined physical and electronic meeting using the Lumi platform with an additional telephone facility for questions.

We encourage shareholders to participate in the AGM through the online Lumi platform, which can be accessed by following the instructions in the Notice of Meeting. Shareholders attending the meeting in person will be able to register from 1.45 pm.

Should it become necessary or appropriate to revise the current arrangements for the AGM, details of any such changes will be made available on our website and via a stock exchange announcement, as required by our articles of association.

Further information

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 10:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
