Diageo : 2022 Preliminary Results, year ended 30 June 2022

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Preliminary results, year ended 30 June 2022 28 July 2022 Diageo delivers strong performance while investing in long-term growth Delivered strong net sales growth across all regions Reported net sales of £15.5 billion, up 21.4%, primarily driven by strong organic net sales growth, up 21.4%, with strong double-digit growth across all regions.

double-digit growth across all regions. Growth reflects continued recovery of the on-trade, resilient consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, and was underpinned by favourable industry trends of spirits taking share of total beverage alcohol and premiumisation (1) .

on-trade, resilient consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, and was underpinned by favourable industry trends of spirits taking share of total beverage alcohol and premiumisation . Price/mix growth was 11.1 percentage points, reflecting positive mix from strong performance in super- premium-plus brands, and mid-single digit price growth driven by price increases across all regions. Expanded operating margin while increasing marketing investment Reported operating profit of £4.4 billion, up 18.2%, primarily driven by organic operating profit growth. Reported operating margin decreased 77bps, with organic margin expansion more than offset by exceptional operating items of £388 million.

Organic operating profit grew 26.3%, with growth across all regions.

Organic operating margin increased 121bps, reflecting a strong recovery in gross margin and leverage on operating costs, while increasing marketing investment.

Price increases and supply productivity savings more than offset the absolute impact of cost inflation, and mostly offset the adverse impact on gross margin. Delivered broad-based category growth and gained market share Growth was broad-based across categories, with particularly strong growth of scotch, tequila and beer.

broad-based across categories, with particularly strong growth of scotch, tequila and beer. Premium-plus brands contributed 57% of reported net sales and drove 71% of organic net sales growth.

brands contributed 57% of reported net sales and drove 71% of organic net sales growth. Off-trade market share grew or held in over 85% (2) of total net sales value in measured markets. Strengthened portfolio through acquisitions and disposals Acquired 21Seeds, a rapidly growing flavoured tequila brand, and Mezcal Unión, a premium artisanal mezcal brand.

Disposed of Meta Abo Brewery in Ethiopia and Picon brand; signed agreements for the sale of the Windsor business in Korea and the disposal and franchising of a portfolio of brands in India. Invested to sustain long-term growth Increased organic marketing investment 24.7%, ahead of organic net sales growth.

Invested £1.1 billion of capex in production capacity, sustainability, digital capabilities and consumer experiences. Delivered strong cash generation Net cash flow from operating activities increased £0.3 billion to £3.9 billion, and free cash flow decreased £0.3 billion to £2.8 billion, due to lapping an exceptionally strong working capital benefit in fiscal 21.

Strong balance sheet, with leverage ratio (3) of 2.5x at 30 June 2022, at the low end of our target range. Continued progress in delivering Society 2030 goals Our brand moderation campaigns reached 456 million people and we educated more than 607,000 people on the dangers of underage drinking through the award winning SMASHED programme.

Strong momentum in creating a diverse and inclusive organisation, with 44% female leaders globally, up 2%, and 41% ethnically diverse leaders, up 4%.

Continued water stewardship, delivering 3.7% improvement in water efficiency globally and generating annual capacity to replenish more than one million cubic metres of water in water-stressed areas. Created long-term shareholder value Increased basic eps by 23.2% to 140.2 pence and pre-exceptional eps by 29.3% to 151.9 pence.

pre-exceptional eps by 29.3% to 151.9 pence. Increased recommended final dividend by 5% to 46.82 pence per share.

Completed £3.6 billion of share buybacks as part of return of capital programme of up to £4.5 billion.

See page 48 for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, including organic net sales, organic operating profit, free cash flow, eps before exceptionals, ROIC, adjusted net debt, adjusted EBITDA and tax rate before exceptional items. IWSR, 2021. Internal estimates incorporating Nielsen, Association of Canadian Distillers, Dichter & Neira, Frontline, INTAGE, IRI, ISCAM, NABCA, Scentia, State Monopolies, TRAC, IPSOS and other third-party providers. All analysis of data has been applied with a tolerance of +/- 3 bps. Percentages represent percent of markets by total Diageo net sales contribution that have held or gained off-trade share. India and Canada share data represents total trade. Measured markets indicate a market where we have purchased any market share data. Market share data may include beer, wine, spirits or other elements. Measured market net sales value sums to 87% of total Diageo net sales value in fiscal 22. Ratio of adjusted net borrowings to adjusted EBITDA. For further details see page 57. Measured market net sales value sums to 87% of total Diageo net sales value in fiscal 22. Ratio of adjusted net borrowings to adjusted EBITDA. For further details see page 57. 1 Diageo Preliminary results, year ended 30 June 2022 Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, said: I am very pleased with our fiscal 22 results. We delivered double-digit organic net sales growth across all regions and we gained or held off-trade market share in over 85%(1) of our total net sales value in measured markets. We expanded operating margin while increasing marketing investment ahead of net sales growth and we used our strong cash generation to invest in long-term growth. I am very proud of what my 28,000 colleagues have achieved through their energy and creativity. In a year of significant global supply chain disruption, our double-digit volume growth demonstrates the tremendous agility and resourcefulness of our teams. Our net sales growth was across categories. We benefitted from the on-trade recovery, continued global premiumisation trends, with our super-premium-plus brands up 31%, and from price increases across our regions. I am particularly proud of the performance of Johnnie Walker, which delivered double-digit growth across all regions to surpass 21 million cases globally. This fantastic milestone exemplifies our world-classbrand-building and execution capabilities. Looking ahead to fiscal 23, we expect the operating environment to be challenging, with ongoing volatility related to Covid-19, significant cost inflation, a potential weakening of consumer spending power and global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. Notwithstanding these factors, I am confident in the resilience of our business and our ability to navigate these headwinds. We believe we have an advantaged portfolio with extraordinary brands across geographies, categories and price points. And we continue to actively shape our portfolio to fast-growing categories through innovation and acquisitions. We are staying close to our consumers and our digital tools and data capabilities enable us to quickly understand trends and execute with precision. Continued smart re-investment is being fuelled by our culture of everyday efficiency and our expertise in revenue growth management is enabling strategic pricing actions. Total beverage alcohol is an attractive sector with strong fundamentals and we are making good progress towards our ambition of delivering a 50% increase in our value share to 6% by 2030. Despite the challenging environment, we are executing our strategic priorities, including our ambitious 10-year sustainability plan. I am confident that we are well-positioned to deliver our medium-term guidance for fiscal 23 to fiscal 25 of organic net sales growth consistently in the range of 5% to 7% and organic operating profit growth sustainably in the range of 6% to 9%. Financial performance Volume (equivalent units) Operating profit Earnings per share (eps) EU263.0m £4,409m 140.2p (F21: EU 238.4 m) (F21: £3,731m) (F21: 113.8p) Reported movement 10 % h Reported movement 18 % h Reported movement 23 % h Organic movement(2) 10 % h Organic movement(2) 26 % h Eps before exceptional items(2) 29 % h Net sales Net cash from operating Total recommended dividend activities per share(3) £15,452m £3,935m 76.18p (F21: £12,733m) (F21: £3,654m) (F21: 72.55p) Reported movement 21 % h F22 free cash flow(2) £2,783m Increase 5 % h Organic movement(2) 21 % h F21 free cash flow(2) £3,037m Internal estimates incorporating Nielsen, Association of Canadian Distillers, Dichter & Neira, Frontline, INTAGE, IRI, ISCAM, NABCA, Scentia, State Monopolies, TRAC, IPSOS and other third-party providers. All analysis of data has been applied with a tolerance of +/- 3 bps. Percentages represent percent of markets by total Diageo net sales contribution that have held or gained off-trade share. India and Canada share data represents total trade. Measured markets indicate a market where we have purchased any market share data. Market share data may include beer, wine, spirits or other elements. Measured market net sales value sums to 87% of total Diageo net sales value in fiscal 22. See page 48 for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. Includes recommended final dividend of 46.82p. 2 Diageo Preliminary results, year ended 30 June 2022 Key financial information For the year ended 30 June 2022 Summary financial information Organic growth Reported growth 2022 2021 % % Volume EUm 263.0 238.4 10 10 Net sales £ million 15,452 12,733 21 21 Marketing £ million 2,721 2,163 25 26 Operating profit before exceptional items £ million 4,797 3,746 26 28 Exceptional operating items(1) £ million (388) (15) Operating profit £ million 4,409 3,731 18 Share of associate and joint venture profit after tax £ million 417 334 25 Non-operating exceptional items(1) £ million (17) 14 Net finance charges £ million (422) (373) Exceptional taxation credit/(charge)(1) £ million 31 (84) Tax rate including exceptional items % 23.9 24.5 (2) Tax rate before exceptional items % 22.5 22.2 1 Profit attributable to parent company's shareholders £ million 3,249 2,660 22 Basic earnings per share pence 140.2 113.8 23 Basic earnings per share before exceptional items pence 151.9 117.5 29 Recommended full year dividend pence 76.18 72.55 5 For further details on exceptional items see pages 23 and 36. Reported growth by region Operating profit before Volume Net sales Marketing exceptional items Operating profit % EUm % £ million % £ million % £ million % £ million North America 3 1.6 17 886 28 264 10 217 10 216 Europe 20 8.5 26 654 22 104 60 382 40 251 Asia Pacific 8 6.6 16 396 17 72 17 103 (23) (138) Africa 12 3.9 19 270 18 31 84 144 84 144 Latin America and Caribbean 17 4.0 46 479 51 82 78 235 78 235 Corporate - - 170 34 71 5 (14) (30) (14) (30) Diageo 10 24.6 21 2,719 26 558 28 1,051 18 678 Organic growth by region Operating profit before Volume Net sales Marketing exceptional items % EUm % £ million % £ million % £ million North America 3 1.4 14 754 24 222 7 148 Europe 20 8.5 30 766 26 122 64 418 Asia Pacific 8 6.6 16 402 16 68 16 98 Africa 13 4.0 22 308 22 36 79 152 Latin America and Caribbean 17 4.0 43 451 49 79 70 218 Corporate - - 175 35 83 5 (18) (39) Diageo 10 24.5 21 2,716 25 532 26 995 Fiscal 19 to fiscal 22 growth Reported net sales Net sales growth on a Organic volume Organic net sales growth %(1) constant basis %(1) CAGR %(2) CAGR %(2) North America 37 41 5 12 Europe 9 18 5 6 Asia Pacific 7 11 - 4 Africa 5 24 5 8 Latin America and Caribbean 35 50 7 16 Corporate 2 2 - 1 Diageo 20 28 3 9 For further details on fiscal 19 to fiscal 22 growth on a constant basis see pages 49-52. F19 to F22 3-year CAGR indicative, and the impact from disposals, acquisitions and re-classifications may not be fully captured. See page 48 for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. 3 Diageo Preliminary results, year ended 30 June 2022 Net sales (£ million) Reported net sales grew 21.4% Organic net sales grew 21.4% Reported net sales grew 21.4%, driven by strong organic growth. An unfavourable foreign exchange impact was partially offset by a hyperinflation adjustment in respect of Turkey. Organic net sales growth of 21.4% reflects organic volume growth of 10.3% and 11.1 percentage points of positive price/mix. All regions delivered double-digit growth, reflecting the continued recovery of the on-trade channel, resilient consumer demand in the off-trade channel and market share gains. Growth was underpinned by favourable industry trends of spirits taking share of total beverage alcohol and premiumisation(1). Price/mix drove 11.1 percentage points of growth, reflecting positive mix and mid-single digit price growth from price increases across all regions. Positive mix was driven by strong growth of our super-premium-plus brands, particularly scotch, tequila and Chinese white spirits. It also reflects continued recovery of the on-trade channel in North America and Europe and the partial recovery of Travel Retail, partially offset by negative market mix due to the increased contribution to net sales from India. Organic movement (i 1,40515,452 1,311 12,733 35 189 (221) 2021 Exchange(2) Acquisitions and Hyperinflation(3) Volume Price/mix 2022 disposals IWSR, 2021. Exchange rate movements reflect the adjustment to recalculate the reported results as if they had been generated at the prior period weighted average exchange rates. See pages 37-38 and 49-52 for details of hyperinflation adjustment. Operating profit (£ million) Reported operating profit grew 18.2% Organic operating profit grew 26.3% Reported operating profit increased 18.2%, primarily driven by growth in organic operating profit. This was partially offset by the negative impact of exceptional operating items, which were mainly due to non-cash impairments related to India and Russia. Organic operating profit grew 26.3%, ahead of organic net sales growth, driven by growth across all regions. 9954,409 3,731 9410 (373)(32)(16) 2021 Exceptional Exchange Acquisitions and FVR(2) Hyperinflation(3) Organic 2022 operating disposals movement items(1) For further details on exceptional operating items see pages 23 and 36. Fair value remeasurements. For further details see page 24 . See pages 37-38 and 49-52 for details of hyperinflation adjustment. 4 Diageo Preliminary results, year ended 30 June 2022 Operating margin (%) Reported operating margin decreased 77bps Organic operating margin increased 121bps Reported operating margin decreased 77bps, with organic margin expansion more than offset by exceptional operating items of £388 million, primarily due to non-cash impairments related to India and Russia. Organic operating margin increased 121bps, reflecting a strong recovery in gross margin and leverage on operating costs, while increasing marketing investment. Strong operating margin expansion in Latin America and Caribbean, Europe and Africa was partially offset by a decline in North America. Organic gross margin increased 112bps, primarily driven by positive mix from premiumisation and the recovery of the on-trade channel. It also benefitted from improved fixed cost absorption from volume growth. Price increases and supply productivity savings more than offset the absolute impact of cost inflation, and mostly offset the adverse impact on gross margin. Organic movement 121 bps 29.3% 21bps 34bps 112bps 55bps 28.5% (239)bps (14)bps (46)bps 2021 Exceptional Exchange Acquisitions Other(2) Gross margin Marketing Other 2022 operating and operating items(1) disposals items For further details on exceptional operating items see pages 23 and 36. Fair value remeasurements and hyperinflation adjustment. For further details on fair value remeasurements see page 24. See page 37-38 and 49-52 for details of hyperinflation adjustment. Basic earnings per share (pence) Basic eps increased 23.2% from 113.8 pence to 140.2 pence Basic eps before exceptional items(1) increased 29.3% from 117.5 pence to 151.9 pence Basic eps increased 26.4 pence, primarily driven by organic operating profit growth, partially offset by higher tax and exceptional items, primarily due to non-cash impairment charges related to India and Russia. Basic eps before exceptional items increased 34.4 pence. 42.6 3.5 0.5 4.0 0.4 140.2 113.8 (0.7) (11.4) (2.3) (8.0) (1.4) (0.8) 2021 Exceptional Exchange Acquisitions Organic Associates Finance Tax(5) Share Non- FVR(6) Hyperinflation 2022 items after on and operating and joint charges(4) buyback controlling (operating tax(2) operating disposals(3) profit ventures interests profit) (7) profit (i See page 48 for explanation of the calculation and use of non-GAAP measures. For further details on exceptional items see pages 23 and 36. Includes finance charges net of tax. Excludes finance charges related to acquisitions, disposals, share buybacks and includes finance charges related to hyperinflation adjustments (2022 - £(36) million; 2021 - £(6) million). Excludes tax related to acquisitions, disposals and share buybacks. Fair value remeasurements. For further details see page 24. Operating profit hyperinflation adjustment movement was £10 million compared to fiscal 21 (2022 - £10 million; fiscal 2021 - £nil). 5 Diageo Preliminary results, year ended 30 June 2022 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

