Diageo Preliminary Results 2023 Q&A Call Transcript
Diageo Preliminary Results 2023 Q&A Call
Debra Crew
CEO, Diageo
Good morning, and thank you for joining our Preliminary Results Call for Fiscal 23. I'm Debra Crew, CEO of Diageo. Fiscal 23 is the first time I'm presenting results as the CEO of Diageo. I was appointed in early June, taking over from our much loved and respected former CEO, Sir Ivan Menezes. I hope you had a chance to read our fiscal 23 results press release and watch our presentation on diageo.com. I'm pleased to share that we delivered a strong performance in fiscal 23, organic net sales growth of 6.5% and organic operating profit growth of 7%. Both are within our medium term guidance. We expanded organic operating margin by 15 basis points in a challenging cost environment while continuing to invest in the business. Our culture of everyday efficiency and strong pipeline of productivity initiatives drove 450 million pounds of savings in fiscal 23 and is fuelling sustained investment in brand building and future growth.
Our business is now 35% bigger on a constant net sales value basis compared to fiscal 19. Globally, we have gained or held share in 70% of total net sales values in our measured markets in fiscal 23, and I am comfortable with overall inventory levels at the end of fiscal 23, both globally and in the US market.
Looking ahead to fiscal 24, I expect operating environment challenges to persist with continued cost pressure and ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. We expect organic net sales growth and organic operating profit growth in fiscal 24 to improve from the second half of fiscal 23 and accelerate gradually through fiscal 24. Over the medium term, we expect to consistently grow organic net sales between 5% to 7% and deliver sustainable organic operating profit growth in the range of 6% to 9%.
Thank you.
Q&A
Operator: Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press star, followed by one on your telephone keypad. If you choose to withdraw a question, please press star followed by two. When preparing to ask your question, please ensure your phone is unmuted locally. And our first question today, go to Celine Pannuti of JP Morgan. Celine, please go ahead. Your line is open.
Celine (JP Morgan): Good morning everyone, good morning, Debra. Thanks for taking my question. My first question would be on the outlook that you just spelled out. If I think about the top line, you talk about macro uncertainties. Can you talk about the US market more specifically, what kind of underlying market growth you've seen so far, and what are you baking as you look into the next 12 months?
And if it would be as well, if you could tell us about how volumes and price mix have been shaping up in this market and how you intend to, to gain share there.
And then my second question is on the gross margin. You talk about cost pressure challenges. Can you talk about what kind of cost pressure you still expect to see in 2024? I saw that your gross margin was under pressure in 23. Can you talk about the potential for upside in 24,
especially we heard that organic cost also coming down. So if you could put all these together in order to understand the moving path for gross margin in 24. Thank you.
Debra Crew: Thanks, Celine. I'll take the first one on the US market, and then Lavanya, if you can take the second one on gross margins.
Look on the US market, as we talked about in the presentation, the fiscal 23 results, it's from a NSV, it's really a story about the supply chain normalisation. But the underlying consumer, which I think is really kind of getting to your point, the underlying consumer, we're actually seeing a lot of resilience. If you step back and you look at the industry, from an industry perspective, we are seeing it return to kind of mid-single digits, which we had projected it would, and we are seeing that that it is. And we're pleased to see that that is, is getting better over time.
So, from the fundamentals, we still feel very good. The spirits industry is still gaining from beer and wine, which we feel very good about as well. We're still premiumising as an industry. What's driving this growth is really at the super premium plus price point. So that's really driving, frankly, almost all the growth. We do see at the luxury end some moderation of growth there, but that's a very small part of our portfolio. We also see, if you look at mainstream and below, that's really where you're seeing a lot of the pressure. We are seeing consumers do kind of smart shopping. But fortunately for us, we've got a broad portfolio across a range of price points. So, we're feeling like we can navigate that as we go forward.
You asked about gaining share. I think what happened, if you take a look at what happened to us this year, there's really two places where we have not performed the way we have wanted to. First on RTD, which we talked about during the presentation. You know, this is the segment, it's the fastest growing segment right now of spirits. And you know, in this emerging area, the last couple of years we were out early with it and we performed quite well, and we're gaining share. This year our innovation has not hit at the same rate, but we know what we need to do, and we feel like we've got the right pipeline going forward on that. I will also add, this is an area of spirits that's largely sourcing from people whom are trading up from seltzers and from multi beverages. So, we see that going forward really as an opportunity.
The second area is on Crown. While we did gain share in Canadian whiskey, we did not gain share of total beverage alcohol with Crown. And that's a big brand. It's important for us. Once again, this is a brand that was really impacted. One of the places we had the most shortages was on Crown. It's also the area where from a supply chain normalisation, the results that you see on Crown from a net sales, actually our depletions and consumption is much better than what that shows on there. That being said, we still think we have opportunity with Crown. We're now able to innovate on the brand. So that will come through the year. We've also got some really strong marketing plans as well coming back. So those are really the two share hotspots.
I will add, though, we have a lot of really great performance in share as well with tequila. We're feeling good also that we won a category share in scotch and in American whiskey; Bulleit is having a great year. So, overall we feel like we've got still the tools and the portfolio to do it. We just need to get back on our innovation game in a couple of areas.
Lavanya, you want to take on the gross margin question?
Lavanya Chandrashekar: Sure. Thanks Debra. So, Celine on gross margin on cost pressures that we are seeing in fiscal 23, we saw inflation pick up from like the high single digits all the way to the low double digits. And the single biggest exposure we have from a cost perspective is energy costs. And that impacts us through the entire supply chain, all the way from serial pricing that's impacted by the cost of fertilisers going up through to glass and you know, logistics, our own distillation costs, also have a high exposure to energy. So, that's what we've seen happen.
Now as we go into fiscal 24, what we are seeing on inflation is it is moderating, not necessarily coming down but moderating, I'll come back and talk in a minute about agave specifically, but we have multiple levers to help offset inflation. We have premiumisation is a good driver of margin because premium products tend to be - the more premium products tend to have higher margins. Revenue growth management is another area that we use to help offset inflation with both in terms of headline pricing, but also trade spend optimisation, managing mix.
Productivity, I'm really proud of the work we've done from a productivity perspective this year where productivity picked up from historic average of about 400 million pounds a year to about 450 million pounds a year. And so - and as well as volume growth, I mean, spirits volumes were flat this year. But if you kind of exclude the impact of the lapping of the repipelining in the US, spirits volume would have been up 1%. So, all of this helps us to offset inflation.
Coming back to your question very specifically about agave, we are seeing agave prices moderate again. There's two things that I say about this. One is more than half of our tequila is aged liquid. So there's a phenomena here where the benefits of agave prices coming down will be a little more delayed on our portfolio because of that ageing.
And then the other thing I'd say is that we have a mixed model to how we procure agave. I mean, we produce some of it ourselves. We grow some of it ourselves, so it's owned. We contract with farmers to grow on our behalf, and then we buy some on the spot markets. So, all of these do play into what we expect to see with agave prices. But if you look at planting data that the Mexican government puts out, you know, we do expect, you know, supply to increase over the next few years. And so, with that, prices should be coming down.
Debra Crew: Thank you.
Operator: Thank you. And the next question, goes to Trevor Stirling of Bernstein. Trevor, please go ahead. Your line is open.
Trevor (Bernstein): Thank you very much. Big question Debra, Lavanya is concerning guidance but great that you reiterate medium term guidance, but I'm trying to put a sense of where fiscal year 24 would fit into that. So, if fiscal year 23 ended on 3% in the second half, if the first half of fiscal 24 should be a little bit better, because you don't have the SJF destocking and the comps from the US a little bit easier, so that might be edging towards four. And the second half of fiscal 24, you lapse that SJF comp, so that should better second half, as you say, should be better than the first, that has me somewhere around the low end of the medium term guidance. Now, I appreciate you're not going to give a number today, but is that the right way, directionally to think about things?
Debra Crew: Lavanya, you want to address this?
Lavanya Chandrashekar: Yes, sure. So Trevor, I'll start by kind of reiterating what you just ended on, which is that we are not giving any guidance. And maybe stepping back a minute you know, the reason we don't give in year guidance is because we run the business for the medium to long term. And there's still quite a lot of volatility out there in the marketplace and we're going to do what's right for the business and we are going to continue to invest in the business, we see substantial resilience in the consumer and the category as Debra laid out. And we are very confident about our medium term guidance of 5% to 7% on the top line and operating profit growing slightly ahead at 6% to 9%.
Now having said that, you know what, what we wanted to do was to be as helpful as possible for the short term in year guidance. And so, we just wanted to point out the fact that this year has continued to be a lumpy year. Fiscal 23 has continued to be a lumpy year as the last two years have been. And so just from a lapping perspective, the comps are easier on the second half of the year than for fiscal 24, than they will be in the first half of the year. So, I'll leave it at that. And you know, we are focused on making sure that we drive the business in the right way, that we gain share of total beverage alcohol across markets, that we drive the productivity that we need to be driving to continue to reinvest in A&P behind our brands.
Trevor: Thank you very much, Lavanya. And if I could ask just one follow up. The one region where it seemed to have the biggest swing in growth rates between H1 and H2 was LatAm from sort of roughly 20% growth in the first half to a small decline in the second half. Maybe we could just comment a little bit on what drove that big deceleration in Latin America.
Debra Crew: Yeah, I'll go ahead and, take that. And then Lavanya if you want to add anything to it. You know, certainly we were impacted by timing. If you think about the live events that were going to happen in quite early in the second half, things like Carnival in Brazil etc, we did have certainly some shipment timing that landed in half one for half two, that certainly did impact. And we do continue to see you know, a more sensitive environment for consumer pricing in Latin America. But I do think, look, overall, we still feel very good about our performance in Latin America. Remember, this is a business that that is [62]% bigger than what it was, you know, prior to going into Covid. So, we've clipped along even considering this year with some shipment timing, things happening; you know, it's still a 15% CAGR. So pretty incredible and also really nice you know, margin growth as well. So, you know, we still feel good about the overall health there. And we are still seeing premiumisation from the consumer in Latin America, albeit it certainly is you know, an environment where consumers are kind of more sensitive to price.
Trevor: Thank you very much, Debra.
Operator: Thank you. And the next question goes to , Edward Mundy of Jefferies. Edward, please go ahead. Your line is open.
Ed (Jefferies): Morning Debra. Morning Lavanya. I've got a couple of questions on tequila please. The first is on the US on Don Julio and Casamigos, which saw a bit of a moderation in the second half, looks like Casamigos sales was sort of flattish and Don Julio down to the sort of low single digit after quite a strong first half. Are you able to sort of provide a bit more colour as to sort of why that happened is the first question.
5
