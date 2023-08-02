Diageo Preliminary Results 2023 Q&A Call Tuesday, 1st August 2023

especially we heard that organic cost also coming down. So if you could put all these together in order to understand the moving path for gross margin in 24. Thank you.

Debra Crew: Thanks, Celine. I'll take the first one on the US market, and then Lavanya, if you can take the second one on gross margins.

Look on the US market, as we talked about in the presentation, the fiscal 23 results, it's from a NSV, it's really a story about the supply chain normalisation. But the underlying consumer, which I think is really kind of getting to your point, the underlying consumer, we're actually seeing a lot of resilience. If you step back and you look at the industry, from an industry perspective, we are seeing it return to kind of mid-single digits, which we had projected it would, and we are seeing that that it is. And we're pleased to see that that is, is getting better over time.

So, from the fundamentals, we still feel very good. The spirits industry is still gaining from beer and wine, which we feel very good about as well. We're still premiumising as an industry. What's driving this growth is really at the super premium plus price point. So that's really driving, frankly, almost all the growth. We do see at the luxury end some moderation of growth there, but that's a very small part of our portfolio. We also see, if you look at mainstream and below, that's really where you're seeing a lot of the pressure. We are seeing consumers do kind of smart shopping. But fortunately for us, we've got a broad portfolio across a range of price points. So, we're feeling like we can navigate that as we go forward.

You asked about gaining share. I think what happened, if you take a look at what happened to us this year, there's really two places where we have not performed the way we have wanted to. First on RTD, which we talked about during the presentation. You know, this is the segment, it's the fastest growing segment right now of spirits. And you know, in this emerging area, the last couple of years we were out early with it and we performed quite well, and we're gaining share. This year our innovation has not hit at the same rate, but we know what we need to do, and we feel like we've got the right pipeline going forward on that. I will also add, this is an area of spirits that's largely sourcing from people whom are trading up from seltzers and from multi beverages. So, we see that going forward really as an opportunity.

The second area is on Crown. While we did gain share in Canadian whiskey, we did not gain share of total beverage alcohol with Crown. And that's a big brand. It's important for us. Once again, this is a brand that was really impacted. One of the places we had the most shortages was on Crown. It's also the area where from a supply chain normalisation, the results that you see on Crown from a net sales, actually our depletions and consumption is much better than what that shows on there. That being said, we still think we have opportunity with Crown. We're now able to innovate on the brand. So that will come through the year. We've also got some really strong marketing plans as well coming back. So those are really the two share hotspots.

I will add, though, we have a lot of really great performance in share as well with tequila. We're feeling good also that we won a category share in scotch and in American whiskey; Bulleit is having a great year. So, overall we feel like we've got still the tools and the portfolio to do it. We just need to get back on our innovation game in a couple of areas.

Lavanya, you want to take on the gross margin question?