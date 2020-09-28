Log in
Diageo : AGM Chairman's script

09/28/2020 | 09:25am EDT

Diageo plc

Annual General Meeting

28 SEPTEMBER 2020

Chairman's Script

1

It is now 2.30pm and I, Javier Ferrán (Chairman of the Board), Siobhán Moriarty (Company Secretary) and James Edmunds (Deputy Company Secretary) are present at Lakeside Drive, Park Royal, London NW10 7HQ for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Diageo plc. As Siobhán and I are both members of the Company entitled to vote on the business to be transacted at the meeting I can confirm that a quorum is present, and declare Diageo's 2020 Annual General Meeting open.

The health of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders is of paramount importance to us and therefore in light of the current outbreak of COVID-19, and given the need to have a safe and secure meeting, this Annual General Meeting is being held as a closed meeting in line with UK legislation on holding company meetings during the pandemic and our articles of association, with the only attendees being me and Siobhán, and the meeting will comprise only the formal votes without any business update or Q&A. However, shareholders have been encouraged to submit their proxy votes prior to the meeting, and have been given the opportunity to ask questions of the Board via email to a dedicated e-mail address of agm.2020@diageo.com.

Copies of the Notice of Meeting have been made available to all shareholders and have been with shareholders for the requisite period. I propose to take the Notice of Meeting as read.

Our voting procedure today will be using poll cards. I am calling for a poll on the resolutions, exercising the authority in article 62 of our Articles of Association.

I now propose formally that each of the resolutions as set out in the notice of meeting is put to the meeting. Resolutions 1 to 19 are proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 20 to 24 are proposed as special resolutions.

Based on the results of the poll, which includes proxies lodged before the meeting, I declare resolutions 1 to 19 passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 20 to 24 passed as special resolutions.

That concludes the formal business of this Annual General Meeting and I declare the meeting closed.

2

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 13:24:05 UTC
