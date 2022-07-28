Log in
Spirits maker Diageo posts 21.4% rise in full-year sales
RE
DIAGEO : 2022 Preliminary Results, year ended 30 June 2022
PU
DIAGEO : 2022 Preliminary Results, year ended 30 June 2022
PU
Diageo : Announcing our 2022 Preliminary Results

07/28/2022
Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, said:

"I am very pleased with our fiscal 22 results. We delivered double-digit organic net sales growth across all regions and we gained or held off-trade market share in over 85%(1) of our total net sales value in measured markets. We expanded operating margin while increasing marketing investment ahead of net sales growth and we used our strong cash generation to invest in long-term growth. I am very proud of what my 28,000 colleagues have achieved through their energy and creativity.

In a year of significant global supply chain disruption, our double-digit volume growth demonstrates the tremendous agility and resourcefulness of our teams. Our net sales growth was across categories. We benefitted from the on-trade recovery, continued global premiumisation trends, with our super-premium-plus brands up 31%, and from price increases across our regions. I am particularly proud of the performance of Johnnie Walker, which delivered double-digit growth across all regions to surpass 21 million cases globally. This fantastic milestone exemplifies our world-class brand-building and execution capabilities.

Looking ahead to fiscal 23, we expect the operating environment to be challenging, with ongoing volatility related to Covid-19, significant cost inflation, a potential weakening of consumer spending power and global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. Notwithstanding these factors, I am confident in the resilience of our business and our ability to navigate these headwinds.

We believe we have an advantaged portfolio with extraordinary brands across geographies, categories and price points. And we continue to actively shape our portfolio to fast-growing categories through innovation and acquisitions. We are staying close to our consumers and our digital tools and data capabilities enable us to quickly understand trends and execute with precision. Continued smart re-investment is being fuelled by our culture of everyday efficiency and our expertise in revenue growth management is enabling strategic pricing actions.

Total beverage alcohol is an attractive sector with strong fundamentals and we are making good progress towards our ambition of delivering a 50% increase in our value share to 6% by 2030. Despite the challenging environment, we are executing our strategic priorities, including our ambitious 10-year sustainability plan. I am confident that we are well-positioned to deliver our medium-term guidance for fiscal 23 to fiscal 25 of organic net sales growth consistently in the range of 5% to 7% and organic operating profit growth sustainably in the range of 6% to 9%."

(1) Internal estimates incorporating Nielsen, Association of Canadian Distillers, Dichter & Neira, Frontline, INTAGE, IRI, ISCAM, NABCA, Scentia, State Monopolies, TRAC, IPSOS and other third-party providers. All analysis of data has been applied with a tolerance of +/- 3 bps. Percentages represent percent of markets by total Diageo net sales contribution that have held or gained off-trade share. India and Canada share data represents total trade. Measured markets indicate a market where we have purchased any market share data. Market share data may include beer, wine, spirits or other elements. Measured market net sales value sums to 87% of total Diageo net sales value in fiscal 22.

View our 2022 Preliminary Results Documents:

2022 Preliminary Results press release

Results, reports and presentations

Disclaimer

Diageo plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
