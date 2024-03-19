By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Diageo said John A. Manzoni will be appointed chair next February and that current Chair Javier Ferran will retire from the board then.

The London-based maker of Johnnie Walker scotch whisky, Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka said on Tuesday that Manzoni is currently chair at SSE, and served as Chief Executive at Talisman Energy. He has also held senior executive posts at BP.

