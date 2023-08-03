AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT c o n t i n u e d This year the Committee has also had oversight of management's transformation project to improve Diageo's internal processes and upgrading its financial systems and technology, with a particular focus on its impact on the company's controls and reporting capabilities. The impact of the change in the company's functional and presentation currency, which took effect in July 2023, was also considered by the Committee. Further details of this project are set out on page 112. The company has in place internal control and risk management systems in relation to the company's financial and non-financial reporting process including the group's process for the preparation of consolidated financial statements. A review of the consolidated financial statements and the draft Annual Report is completed by the Filings Assurance Committee (FAC) to ensure that the financial position and results of the group are appropriately reflected therein. In addition to reviewing draft financial statements for publication at the half and full year, the FAC is responsible for examining the company's financial and non-financial information and disclosures, the effectiveness of internal controls relating to financial and non-financial reporting and disclosures, legal and compliance issues and determining whether the company's disclosures are accurate and adequate. The FAC comprises senior executives such as the Chief Executive, the Chief Financial Officer, the General Counsel & Company Secretary, the General Counsel Corporate & Deputy Company Secretary, the Group Controller, the Group Chief Accountant, the Head of Investor Relations, the Head of GAR and the Chief Business Integrity Officer. The company's external auditor also attends meetings of the FAC. The Audit Committee reviewed the work of the FAC and a report on the conclusions of the FAC process was provided to the Audit Committee by the Chief Financial Officer. Diageo has carried out an evaluation, under the supervision and with the participation of management, including the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of the design and operation of Diageo's disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in the US Securities Exchange Act Rule 13a-15(e)) as of the end of the period covered by this Annual Report. Based upon that evaluation, Diageo's Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer concluded that, as of 30 June 2023, Diageo's disclosure controls and procedures were effective. As part of its review of the company's Annual Report and associated disclosures, the Audit Committee has considered whether the report is 'fair, balanced and understandable' and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the company's position, performance, business model and strategy, as required by Principle N of the Code. In doing so, the Committee has noted the guidance issued by the FRC on this subject as well as best practice recommendations from external advisors. The Committee has considered factors such as whether the report includes descriptions of the business model, strategy and principal risks which are sufficiently clear and detailed to enable users to understand their importance to the company, whether the report is consistent throughout with the narrative reflecting the financial statements and understanding of directors during the year, that information is presented fairly, without omission of material information and not in a manner which might mislead users. The Committee has also considered the presentation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures to ensure appropriate prominence is given to GAAP measures and that non-GAAP measures are presented consistently and can be clearly reconciled. The Audit Committee has also considered the governance and processes undertaken by management in drafting, developing and reviewing the contents of the Annual Report, which have been designed to ensure the robustness and adequacy of the information contained in it, including review by and input from senior executives, the company's advisors and through the work of the FAC. On this basis, the Audit Committee recommended to the Board that it could make the required statement that the Annual Report is 'fair, balanced and understandable'.

FRC correspondence The Committee reviewed a letter to the company from the FRC following their review of the company's interim results announcement for the six months ended 31 December 2022. The Committee was pleased to note that the FRC had no questions or queries to raise following their review, although their letter did include some matters which the FRC believed could be improved for the benefit to users. In its reply to the FRC, the company noted those comments and confirmed that they would be taken into consideration in future reporting. The Committee notes that the FRC's review does not provide assurance that the interim results were correct in all material respects as the FRC's role is not to verify information but to consider compliance with reporting requirements. External auditor During the year, the Audit Committee reviewed the external audit strategy and the findings of the external auditor from its review of the interim results and its audit of the consolidated financial statements. The Audit Committee reviews annually the appointment of the auditor (taking into account the auditor's effectiveness and independence and all appropriate guidelines) and makes a recommendation to the Board accordingly. Any decision to open the external audit to tender is taken on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. There are no contractual obligations that restrict the company's current choice of external auditor. Following the last tender process, PwC was appointed as auditor of the company in 2015. Richard Oldfield became the lead audit partner for the year ended 30 June 2021, following the rotation of the previous partner, and has been the lead audit partner during the year ended 30 June 2023. After three years in role, Richard is stepping down as the lead audit partner at PwC on the conclusion of the audit for the year ended 30 June 2023. We thank Richard for his conduct of the audit during his tenure. Richard will be replaced by Scott Berryman. The selection process for the new lead audit partner was designed to identify the best qualified partner for the role, to ensure audit quality. A shortlist of candidates was identified and interviewed by the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Chief Financial Officer. The final selection was based on feedback from those interviews as well as an assessment of the candidates' experience and expertise. We look forward to working with Scott, who has extensive knowledge of UK and US reporting requirements, and who we believe will continue to ensure the quality of the audit. As the company is required to have a mandatory audit tender after 10 years, management has initiated an audit services tender process which is expected to complete during the year ending 30 June 2024. The Audit Committee considers that it is appropriate to initiate such a process at this time in order to prepare for an adequate transition during 2025 in the event that a new audit firm is selected. The company has complied with the provisions of The Statutory Audit Services for Large Companies Market Investigation (Mandatory Use of Competitive Tender Processes and Audit Committee Responsibilities) Order 2014 (CMA Order) for the year ended 30 June 2023.

External auditor effectiveness and quality The Audit Committee assesses the ongoing effectiveness and quality of the external auditor and audit process through a number of methods, commencing with identification of appropriate risks by the external auditor as part of its detailed audit plan presented to the Audit Committee at the start of the audit cycle. These risks were reviewed by the Committee and the work performed by the auditor was used to test management's assumptions and estimates relating to such risks. The effectiveness of the audit process in addressing these matters was assessed through reports presented by the auditor to the Audit Committee which were discussed by the Committee at both the half- year, in January, and year-end, in July. Following completion of the audit process, feedback on its effectiveness was provided through review meetings with the company's finance team and management and completion of questionnaires, in advance of management and the auditor providing assessments of auditor effectiveness and quality to the Audit Committee for consideration at its meeting in December. This year the questionnaire was updated to ensure more focus on the extent to which the auditor had challenged management. The auditor assessment is undertaken based on guidance issued to audit committees by the FRC in April 2016 and draft Minimum Standards for Audit Committees published by the FRC in November 2022, and includes consideration of the findings of the FRC's Audit Quality Review team which published its report on PwC in July 2022, periodic regulatory review carried out by the PCAOB and the Quality Assurance Department of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, as well as benchmarking of the auditor as against its peers. In this year's assessment, the overall satisfaction with PwC's performance was rated as solid, remaining broadly flat as compared to the prior year. Decreases from the prior year resulted from two issues, being the audit process in relation to hyperinflation in Turkey and the audit of certain UK subsidiaries. Consistent strong feedback was provided as to auditor independence, quality control processes, professional expertise, business knowledge and quality communication between auditors and management, which was consistent with the prior year's assessment. Areas where continued focus was required included timely review and feedback on audit matters, better alignment in internal communication, resource continuity and use, pro-activity in driving efficiencies, provision of best practice examples of processes and controls, and transparency on audit activities throughout the year. It was concluded that the relationship between the auditor and management was strong and open, with open and clear communications on areas and views which are considered significant. During the external audit, the auditor challenged management on its approach taken as to impairment testing, including in relation to the impact of business projects across a number of markets and economic conditions in India and Turkey, and other judgemental matters such as pension valuations and tax assessments. The auditor also challenged management while preparing the Annual Report in relation to whether disclosures as to the impact of certain risks in the financial statements were sufficiently consistent with and linked to the risks and disclosures set out in the Strategic Report and whether there was sufficient balance in the Strategic Report. These challenges were assessed by the Audit Committee which sought additional evidence from management in support of their assessments, including requesting that independent legal opinions were provided as to certain tax positions.

External auditor independence The group has a policy on auditor independence and on the use of the external auditor for non-audit services, which is reviewed annually, most recently in July 2023. When last reviewed, minor changes were agreed to be made to the policy's contents, reflecting the change in functional currency of the company and certain other administrative changes. Under the auditor independence policy, any member of the PwC global network shall provide to the company, its subsidiaries or any related entity only permissible services, subject to the approval of the Audit Committee after it has properly assessed through its governance process the threats to independence and the safeguards applied in accordance with the FRC Ethical Standard and US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board rules. These services are set out in full in the policy and are generally those which the external auditor is best placed to provide, which may include reporting required by law or regulation to be performed by the auditor and services where the services are closely linked to audit work and where the auditor's understanding of the group is relevant to the services. Any FRC permissible service to be provided by the auditor, regardless of the size of the engagement, must be specifically approved by the Audit Committee or its nominated delegate (being the Chairman of the Audit Committee) based on a defined scope of pre-approved services. The policy explicitly specifies the auditor independence review and approval mechanism process by the Committee for permissible engagements above the specified threshold of £100,000. Fees paid to the auditor for audit, audit-related and other services are analysed in note 3(b) to the consolidated financial statements. The nature and level of all services provided by the external auditor are factors taken into account by the Audit Committee when it reviews annually the independence of the external auditor. During the year, no non- assurance related services were provided by the external auditor to the company, its subsidiaries or any related entity other than personal tax services provided to two Non-Executive Directors and the provision of services in connection with the issuance of senior notes by a group company. 'Financial expert', recent and relevant financial experience The Board has satisfied itself that the membership of the Audit Committee includes at least one Director with recent and relevant financial experience and has competence in accounting and/or auditing and in the sector which the company operates, and that all members are financially literate and have experience of corporate financial matters. For the purposes of the Code and the relevant rule under SOX, Section 407, the Board has determined that Alan Stewart is independent and may be regarded as an Audit Committee financial expert, having recent and relevant financial experience, and that all members of the Audit Committee are independent Non-Executive Directors with relevant financial and sectoral competence. See pages 101 and 103 for details of relevant experience of Directors. Internal audit, controls assurance and risk The company's internal GAR team undertakes an annual audit and risk plan by delivering a series of internal assurance and audit assignments across a variety of markets, processes, business units and functions. On the conclusion of each assignment, GAR issues a report on its findings which may also include an overall rating as to the status of the market, process or function being audited, detailed reasons for the rating and actions to be taken within a specific timetable. The Audit Committee receives regular reports from the Head of GAR on the latest reports issued.