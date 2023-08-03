AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT
Ensuring integrity across the business
Dear Shareholder
On behalf of the Audit Committee, I am delighted to present the Committee's report for the year ended 30 June 2023.
The Audit Committee has discharged its responsibilities over the year by providing effective independent oversight, with the support of management and the external auditors. The Committee has carried out its role of monitoring and reviewing the integrity of the company's financial statements and reporting, its internal control and risk management processes, its audit and risk activities, business conduct and integrity, whistleblowing and breach allegation investigations, and the appointment and performance of the external auditor. Regular reports on internal audit findings, business integrity and controls assurance work, breach allegation and investigation processes were given to and reviewed by the Committee. The Committee has also reviewed the company's principal and emerging risks, its approach to risk appetite and mitigations and has reviewed deep dives into key areas of potential risk including supply chain disruption, pension funding, cyber security and IT resilience, climate change, counterfeit and product quality, pandemics and business interruption, business ethics and integrity, and international taxation.
The Committee has also supervised progress in relation to a business transformation project which the company has commenced this year and which, once implemented, will enhance the company's internal reporting, systems and data management capabilities. Further details of this project are set out on page 112.
Over the past few years, we have been closely following proposed regulatory and reporting changes, including changes to the UK corporate governance and audit regimes, implications of future EU reporting requirements with regard to corporate sustainability and supply chain due diligence, and developments in US disclosure requirements including in relation to climate change. This year the Committee has supervised how the company is responding to and preparing for these changes, in particular focussing on its approach as to the development of internal processes and capabilities for the validation and assurance of externally reported information in anticipation of drafting an audit and assurance policy. The company has also taken further steps this year to integrate its financial and non- financial disclosure processes to improve consistency and robustness in reporting with oversight by the Committee. We have also commenced an audit services tender process during fiscal 23 which we expect to complete before the end of the current year.
The performance of the Audit Committee was again evaluated this year and I am pleased to note that feedback from Directors indicated very strong satisfaction with the Committee's performance.
The Committee remains committed to continuing to discharge its duties effectively and diligently during fiscal 24.
Alan Stewart
Chairman of the Audit Committee
G O V E R N A N C E R E P O R T
Role and composition of the Audit Committee
The role of the Audit Committee is fully described in its terms of reference, which are available at https://www.diageo.com/en/our-business/corporate-governance.The members of the Audit Committee are independent Non-Executive Directors being Alan Stewart (Committee Chairman), Melissa Bethell, Karen Blackett, Susan Kilsby, Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet, Sir John Manzoni, Lady Mendelsohn and Ireena Vittal. The Chairman of the Board, the Chief Financial Officer, the General Counsel & Company Secretary, the Group Controller, the Head of Global Audit & Risk (GAR), the Chief Business Integrity Officer, the General Counsel Corporate, the Group Chief Accountant and the external auditor regularly attend meetings of the Committee. The Audit Committee met privately with the external auditor, the Chief Business Integrity Officer and the Head of GAR regularly during the year. During the course of the year, the Committee met five times and its duly appointed subcommittee met once. Details of attendance of all Board and Committee meetings by Directors are set out on page 99.
Reporting and financial statements
During the year, the Audit Committee reviewed the interim results announcement, including the interim financial statements, the Annual Report and associated preliminary results announcement and Form 20-F, focussing on key areas of judgement and complexity, critical accounting policies, disclosures (including those relating to contingent liabilities, climate change and principal risks), viability and going concern assessments, provisioning and any changes required in these areas or policies. The Audit Committee has also focussed in particular on the company's approach to assurance and internal approvals processes. The company has again looked to develop its non-financial reporting in a manner that enhances consistency with the financial reporting and throughout the Strategic Report, including in relation to compliance with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures.
Diageo Annual Report 2023
117
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT c o n t i n u e d
This year the Committee has also had oversight of management's transformation project to improve Diageo's internal processes and upgrading its financial systems and technology, with a particular focus on its impact on the company's controls and reporting capabilities. The impact of the change in the company's functional and presentation currency, which took effect in July 2023, was also considered by the Committee. Further details of this project are set out on page 112.
The company has in place internal control and risk management systems in relation to the company's financial and non-financial reporting process including the group's process for the preparation of consolidated financial statements. A review of the consolidated financial statements and the draft Annual Report is completed by the Filings Assurance Committee (FAC) to ensure that the financial position and results of the group are appropriately reflected therein. In addition to reviewing draft financial statements for publication at the half and full year, the FAC is responsible for examining the company's financial and non-financial information and disclosures, the effectiveness of internal controls relating to financial and non-financial reporting and disclosures, legal and compliance issues and determining whether the company's disclosures are accurate and adequate. The FAC comprises senior executives such as the Chief Executive, the Chief Financial Officer, the General Counsel & Company Secretary, the General Counsel Corporate & Deputy Company Secretary, the Group Controller, the Group Chief Accountant, the Head of Investor Relations, the Head of GAR and the Chief Business Integrity Officer. The company's external auditor also attends meetings of the FAC. The Audit Committee reviewed the work of the FAC and a report on the conclusions of the FAC process was provided to the Audit Committee by the Chief Financial Officer.
Diageo has carried out an evaluation, under the supervision and with the participation of management, including the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of the design and operation of Diageo's disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in the US Securities Exchange Act Rule 13a-15(e)) as of the end of the period covered by this Annual Report. Based upon that evaluation, Diageo's Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer concluded that, as of 30 June 2023, Diageo's disclosure controls and procedures were effective.
As part of its review of the company's Annual Report and associated disclosures, the Audit Committee has considered whether the report is 'fair, balanced and understandable' and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the company's position, performance, business model and strategy, as required by Principle N of the Code. In doing so, the Committee has noted the guidance issued by the FRC on this subject as well as best practice recommendations from external advisors. The Committee has considered factors such as whether the report includes descriptions of the business model, strategy and principal risks which are sufficiently clear and detailed to enable users to understand their importance to the company, whether the report is consistent throughout with the narrative reflecting the financial statements and understanding of directors during the year, that information is presented fairly, without omission of material information and not in a manner which might mislead users.
The Committee has also considered the presentation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures to ensure appropriate prominence is given to GAAP measures and that non-GAAP measures are presented consistently and can be clearly reconciled. The Audit Committee has also considered the governance and processes undertaken by management in drafting, developing and reviewing the contents of the Annual Report, which have been designed to ensure the robustness and adequacy of the information contained in it, including review by and input from senior executives, the company's advisors and through the work of the FAC. On this basis, the Audit Committee recommended to the Board that it could make the required statement that the Annual Report is 'fair, balanced and understandable'.
FRC correspondence
The Committee reviewed a letter to the company from the FRC following their review of the company's interim results announcement for the six months ended 31 December 2022. The Committee was pleased to note that the FRC had no questions or queries to raise following their review, although their letter did include some matters which the FRC believed could be improved for the benefit to users. In its reply to the FRC, the company noted those comments and confirmed that they would be taken into consideration in future reporting. The Committee notes that the FRC's review does not provide assurance that the interim results were correct in all material respects as the FRC's role is not to verify information but to consider compliance with reporting requirements.
External auditor
During the year, the Audit Committee reviewed the external audit strategy and the findings of the external auditor from its review of the interim results and its audit of the consolidated financial statements.
The Audit Committee reviews annually the appointment of the auditor (taking into account the auditor's effectiveness and independence and all appropriate guidelines) and makes a recommendation to the Board accordingly. Any decision to open the external audit to tender is taken on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. There are no contractual obligations that restrict the company's current choice of external auditor. Following the last tender process, PwC was appointed as auditor of the company in 2015. Richard Oldfield became the lead audit partner for the year ended 30 June 2021, following the rotation of the previous partner, and has been the lead audit partner during the year ended 30 June 2023. After three years in role, Richard is stepping down as the lead audit partner at PwC on the conclusion of the audit for the year ended 30 June 2023. We thank Richard for his conduct of the audit during his tenure. Richard will be replaced by Scott Berryman. The selection process for the new lead audit partner was designed to identify the best qualified partner for the role, to ensure audit quality. A shortlist of candidates was identified and interviewed by the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Chief Financial Officer. The final selection was based on feedback from those interviews as well as an assessment of the candidates' experience and expertise. We look forward to working with Scott, who has extensive knowledge of UK and US reporting requirements, and who we believe will continue to ensure the quality of the audit.
As the company is required to have a mandatory audit tender after 10 years, management has initiated an audit services tender process which is expected to complete during the year ending 30 June 2024. The Audit Committee considers that it is appropriate to initiate such a process at this time in order to prepare for an adequate transition during 2025 in the event that a new audit firm is selected. The company has complied with the provisions of The Statutory Audit Services for Large Companies Market Investigation (Mandatory Use of Competitive Tender Processes and Audit Committee Responsibilities) Order 2014 (CMA Order) for the year ended 30 June 2023.
External auditor effectiveness and quality
The Audit Committee assesses the ongoing effectiveness and quality of the external auditor and audit process through a number of methods, commencing with identification of appropriate risks by the external auditor as part of its detailed audit plan presented to the Audit Committee at the start of the audit cycle. These risks were reviewed by the Committee and the work performed by the auditor was used to test management's assumptions and estimates relating to such risks. The effectiveness of the audit process in addressing these matters was assessed through reports presented by the auditor to the Audit Committee which were discussed by the Committee at both the half- year, in January, and year-end, in July. Following completion of the audit process, feedback on its effectiveness was provided through review meetings with the company's finance team and management and completion of questionnaires, in advance of management and the auditor providing assessments of auditor effectiveness and quality to the Audit Committee for consideration at its meeting in December. This year the questionnaire was updated to ensure more focus on the extent to which the auditor had challenged management. The auditor assessment is undertaken based on guidance issued to audit committees by the FRC in April 2016 and draft Minimum Standards for Audit Committees published by the FRC in November 2022, and includes consideration of the findings of the FRC's Audit Quality Review team which published its report on PwC in July 2022, periodic regulatory review carried out by the PCAOB and the Quality Assurance Department of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, as well as benchmarking of the auditor as against its peers. In this year's assessment, the overall satisfaction with PwC's performance was rated as solid, remaining broadly flat as compared to the prior year. Decreases from the prior year resulted from two issues, being the audit process in relation to hyperinflation in Turkey and the audit of certain UK subsidiaries. Consistent strong feedback was provided as to auditor independence, quality control processes, professional expertise, business knowledge and quality communication between auditors and management, which was consistent with the prior year's assessment. Areas where continued focus was required included timely review and feedback on audit matters, better alignment in internal communication, resource continuity and use, pro-activity in driving efficiencies, provision of best practice examples of processes and controls, and transparency on audit activities throughout the year. It was concluded that the relationship between the auditor and management was strong and open, with open and clear communications on areas and views which are considered significant.
During the external audit, the auditor challenged management on its approach taken as to impairment testing, including in relation to the impact of business projects across a number of markets and economic conditions in India and Turkey, and other judgemental matters such as pension valuations and tax assessments. The auditor also challenged management while preparing the Annual Report in relation to whether disclosures as to the impact of certain risks in the financial statements were sufficiently consistent with and linked to the risks and disclosures set out in the Strategic Report and whether there was sufficient balance in the Strategic Report. These challenges were assessed by the Audit Committee which sought additional evidence from management in support of their assessments, including requesting that independent legal opinions were provided as to certain tax positions.
External auditor independence
The group has a policy on auditor independence and on the use of the external auditor for non-audit services, which is reviewed annually, most recently in July 2023. When last reviewed, minor changes were agreed to be made to the policy's contents, reflecting the change in functional currency of the company and certain other administrative changes. Under the auditor independence policy, any member of the PwC global network shall provide to the company, its subsidiaries or any related entity only permissible services, subject to the approval of the Audit Committee after it has properly assessed through its governance process the threats to independence and the safeguards applied in accordance with the FRC Ethical Standard and US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board rules. These services are set out in full in the policy and are generally those which the external auditor is best placed to provide, which may include reporting required by law or regulation to be performed by the auditor and services where the services are closely linked to audit work and where the auditor's understanding of the group is relevant to the services. Any FRC permissible service to be provided by the auditor, regardless of the size of the engagement, must be specifically approved by the Audit Committee or its nominated delegate (being the Chairman of the Audit Committee) based on a defined scope of pre-approved services. The policy explicitly specifies the auditor independence review and approval mechanism process by the Committee for permissible engagements above the specified threshold of £100,000. Fees paid to the auditor for audit, audit-related and other services are analysed in note 3(b) to the consolidated financial statements. The nature and level of all services provided by the external auditor are factors taken into account by the Audit Committee when it reviews annually the independence of the external auditor. During the year, no non- assurance related services were provided by the external auditor to the company, its subsidiaries or any related entity other than personal tax services provided to two Non-Executive Directors and the provision of services in connection with the issuance of senior notes by a group company.
'Financial expert', recent and relevant financial experience
The Board has satisfied itself that the membership of the Audit Committee includes at least one Director with recent and relevant financial experience and has competence in accounting and/or auditing and in the sector which the company operates, and that all members are financially literate and have experience of corporate financial matters. For the purposes of the Code and the relevant rule under SOX, Section 407, the Board has determined that Alan Stewart is independent and may be regarded as an Audit Committee financial expert, having recent and relevant financial experience, and that all members of the Audit Committee are independent Non-Executive Directors with relevant financial and sectoral competence. See pages 101 and 103 for details of relevant experience of Directors.
Internal audit, controls assurance and risk
The company's internal GAR team undertakes an annual audit and risk plan by delivering a series of internal assurance and audit assignments across a variety of markets, processes, business units and functions. On the conclusion of each assignment, GAR issues a report on its findings which may also include an overall rating as to the status of the market, process or function being audited, detailed reasons for the rating and actions to be taken within a specific timetable. The Audit Committee receives regular reports from the Head of GAR on the latest reports issued.
G O V E R N A N C E R E P O R T
118 Diageo Annual Report 2023
Diageo Annual Report 2023
119
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT c o n t i n u e d
This year GAR has undertaken a number of audits of the group's end- to-end processes and procedures in addition to market and functional audits. The Audit Committee assesses the effectiveness of GAR by reviewing its annual audit plan at the start of the financial year, monitoring its ongoing quality throughout the year, and assessing completion rates and feedback provided following completion of the annual audit plan. Having carried out this assessment, the Audit Committee is of the view that the quality, experience and expertise of GAR is appropriate for the business. The company operates a global controls assurance programme for controls in each market and function, which monitors compliance with and effective operation of the company's controls framework. The Audit Committee receives regular reports on the status of the controls assurance plan, actions taken to enhance controls design and effectiveness, awareness training provided to employees, testing results and trends analysis derived from the company's integrated risk management system. The Committee also reviewed and approved changes to the principal risk descriptions and risk footprint, as well as receiving regular presentations and reviews of the status of its principal and emerging risks. This year, these reviews have covered areas including cyber security and IT resilience, climate change, counterfeit and product quality, pandemics and business interruption, business ethics and integrity, and international taxation.
Business Integrity programmes
Diageo is committed to conducting its business responsibly and in accordance with all laws and regulations to which its business activities are subject. We hold ourselves to the principles in our Code of Business Conduct, which is embedded through a comprehensive training and education programme for all employees. Our employees are expected
reports globally, encompassing over 21,000 eligible employees during the year ended 30 June 2023. Training is delivered in an easily accessible e-learning format, with classroom training delivered to those employees who do not have regular access to a computer. The Code of Business Conduct and other global policies are available at https:// www.diageo.com/en/our-business/corporate-governance.
Third-party risk is also managed through our Know Your Business Partner programme, which is designed to help the company evaluate the risk of doing business with a third-party before entering and during a contractual relationship. Business partners are assessed for potential risks including economic sanctions, bribery and corruption, money laundering, facilitation of tax evasion, data privacy and other reputational issues.
Employees and third-party business partners are encouraged to raise concerns about potential breaches of the Code of Business Conduct or policies, either to line managers, legal or HR colleagues, risk, compliance and Business Integrity teams, or to SpeakUp, a confidential whistleblowing mechanism. SpeakUp is a global service administered by an independent provider, accessible online or by telephone. Where legally permitted, it can be used anonymously and reports kept confidential. Allegations are investigated by independent Diageo teams, with progress being monitored by the Business Integrity team. When allegations are substantiated, appropriate disciplinary and corrective actions are taken. The Audit Committee receives and reviews regular reports on allegations, including trends information, root cause analysis and investigation closure rates. Since all of Diageo's Non-Executive Directors attend the Audit Committee, all Non- Executive Directors who make up the Board routinely review the findings of the company's whistleblowing processes in accordance with
Senior financial officers' code of ethics and dealing code
In accordance with the requirements of SOX and related SEC rules, Diageo has adopted a code of ethics covering its Chief Executive, Chief Financial Officer, and other senior financial officers. During the year, no waivers were granted in respect of, this code of ethics. The full text of the code of ethics is available at https://www.diageo.com/en/ our-business/corporate-governance/compliance. Both the Audit & Risk Committee and the Audit Committee regularly review the strategy and operation of the Business Integrity programme through the year.
The company has also adopted a dealing code setting out requirements in relation to dealings in Diageo securities by Directors, Executive Committee members and certain other employees, which is designed to ensure compliance with applicable insider trading and market abuse regulations, in particular the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Audit and Assurance Policy
During the year management has reviewed its approach to assurance in preparation for drafting and adopting an audit and assurance policy, consistent with the reporting requirements set out in draft legislation proposed by the UK Department for Business and Trade in July 2023. The Committee has reviewed and discussed the principles on which such policy will be based and will continue to monitor management's development of the policy.
Management's report on internal control over financial reporting
Management, under the supervision of the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate control over the group's financial reporting. The Filings Assurance Committee supports the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer in ensuring the accuracy of the company's financial reporting, filings and disclosures. As summarised on page 118, prior to interim reporting and preliminary reporting each year, the Filings Assurance Committee examines the company's financial information and processes, the effectiveness of its controls in respect of financial reporting, and the contents of its disclosures.
Management has assessed the effectiveness of Diageo's internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Rules 13(a)-13(f) and 15(d)-15(f) under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934) based on the framework in the document 'Internal Control - Integrated Framework', issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) in 2013. Based on this assessment, management concluded that, as at 30 June 2023, internal control over financial reporting was effective. During the period covered by this report, there were no changes in internal control over financial reporting that have materially affected or are reasonably likely to materially affect the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting. The same independent registered public accounting firm which audits the group's consolidated financial statements has audited the effectiveness of the group's internal control over financial reporting, and has issued an unqualified report thereon, which is included in the integrated audit report which is included in the company's Form 20-F to be filed with the SEC.
G O V E R N A N C E R
to act in accordance with our values, the Code of Business Conduct and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Audit Committee monitors compliance with the company's ethical standards through the Business Integrity framework, which helps enhance and protect all aspects of the company's business. Regular reports are provided to the Audit Committee by the Chief Business Integrity Officer on progress in providing guidance, training and tools for all levels in the business, completion rates for training modules, launch and rollout of new programmes or policies, monitoring use of whistleblowing mechanisms and investigating allegations of breaches.
Our Code of Business Conduct, available in 20 languages, sets out what Diageo stands for as a company and how Diageo operates, enabling all employees to understand what is required of them in working for Diageo. Annual training on the Code of Business Conduct and associated policies is mandatory for all managers and their direct
the UK Corporate Governance Code.
During the year ended 30 June 2023, 629 allegations of breaches were reported which was broadly consistent with the prior year. The substantiation rate of allegations has also remained broadly consistent compared to last year, with 32% of cases confirmed as breaches (versus 30% in fiscal 22). As of the end of fiscal 23, 43 people exited the business as a result of breaches of our Code of Business Conduct or policies (fiscal 22: 54 people). This is due to a reduction in severity and type of breaches this year. The number of leavers for fiscal 22 has been restated due to a number of open cases from fiscal 22 being concluded this year. At the end of fiscal 23, we had 137 open cases, which may lead to more people exiting the business. See below a summary of reported and substantiated breaches over the past three years.
Committee activities
Details of the main areas of focus of the Audit Committee during the year include those summarised below:
Areas of focus
Strategic priority
Strategic outcome
Corporate
•
Half and full year external reporting updates
1
6
EG CVC CT
reporting
•
Interim and preliminary results review and approval
• Annual Report and consolidated financial statements, Form 20-F review and approval
• Implications of group functional and presentation currency change on reporting
Internal controls
•
GAR updates
1
CT
•
Business Integrity updates including breach and reporting update
• Controls testing update and Section 404 assessment
• Implications on controls environment of systems and process changes
External audit
•
Report on external audit at half and full year periods
1
CT
and assurance
•
Insights and observations on reporting review
• Auditor independence and non-audit work reviews
• Auditor independence policy review
•
Review of management representation letters
•
Appointment of auditor and review of terms of engagement and fees
E P O R T
Reported and substantiated breaches
2021
2022
2023
487
635
629
280
433
419
191
156
158
63
54
43
- Reported
- Reported through SpeakUp
- Substantiated breaches
- Code-relatedleavers
• Auditor performance and effectiveness review and assessment
•
Commencement of auditor tender process
•
Audit regime reform and approach to assurance, preparatory to drafting an audit and
assurance policy
Risk
• Principal and emerging risk reviews and tracking
1
6
EG CVC CT
management
•
Risk updates, including group risk footprint and risk appetite review and approvals
•
Supply chain disruption, counterfeit, product quality, climate change and sustainability, energy,
pandemics and business interruption, cyber and IT resilience, pension funding, business transformation and tax risk reviews
Key
Strategic priorities
Strategic outcomes
1
Sustain quality growth
3
Invest smartly
5
Champion inclusion and diversity
EG
Efficient growth
CT
Credibility and trust
2
Embed everyday efficiency
4
Promote positive drinking
6
Pioneer grain-to-glass sustainability
CVC
Consistent value creation
EP
Engaged people
120
Diageo Annual Report 2023
Diageo Annual Report 2023
121
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT c o n t i n u e d
Significant issues and judgements
Significant issues and judgements that were considered in respect of the 2023 financial statements are set out below. Our consideration of issues included discussion of the key audit matters as outlined in the appendix to the independent auditors' report.
Matter considered
How the Audit Committee addressed the matter
The nature and size of any one-off items impacting
The Audit Committee assessed whether the related presentation and disclosure of those items in the financial
the quality of the earnings and cash flows.
statements were appropriate based on management's analysis, and concluded that they were.
Items that were to be presented as exceptional.
The Audit Committee assessed whether the reporting of those items as exceptional, was in line with the
Refer to note 4 of the Financial Statements.
group's accounting policy, and that sufficient disclosure was provided in the financial statements, and
concluded that they were.
Whether the carrying value of assets, in particular intangible assets, was supportable. Refer to notes 6, 9, 10 and 13 of the Financial Statements.
The Audit Committee reviewed the methodology applied in conducting impairment assessments and result of management's impairment assessments that were performed during the year. The Committee was provided with information about the carrying amounts and the key assumptions incorporated in management's estimate of discounted cash flows of significant assets that are sensitive to key assumptions. The Committee reviewed the key assumptions used in the impairment testing, including management's cash flow forecasts, growth rates and the discount rate used in value in use calculations and agreed they were appropriate.
The Committee agreed with management's judgements and conclusions, whereby McDowell's, some smaller other brands and investments in associates and certain fixed assets have been impaired by £549 million in the year ended 30 June 2023, out of which £520 million was reported as exceptional operating charge. The Committee agreed that the recoverable amount of the company's other assets was in excess of their carrying value and that appropriate disclosure was provided with respect to assets impaired, and whose value is more sensitive to changes in assumptions.
The group's more significant tax exposures and the appropriateness of any related provisions and financial statement disclosures. Refer to page 91 of 'Our principal risks and risk management' and note 7 of the Financial Statements.
The Audit Committee agreed that disclosure of tax risk appropriately addresses the significant change in the international tax environment, and that appropriate provisions and other disclosure with respect to uncertain tax positions were reflected in the financial statements.
The appropriateness of the valuation of post employment liabilities, and the recognition of any surplus. Refer to note 14 of the Financial Statements.
The measurement of post employment liabilities is sensitive to changes in long-term interest rates, inflation and mortality assumptions. Having reviewed management's papers setting out key changes to actuarial assumptions, the Audit Committee agreed that the assumptions used in the valuation are appropriate. The Committee reviewed management's assessment of the economic benefit available as a refund of the surplus or as a reduction of contribution and the key judgements made in respect of the surplus restriction and concluded that those judgements were appropriate. The Committee reviewed and concluded that sufficient disclosures were provided in the financial statements.
Significant legal matters impacting the group. Refer to note 19 of the Financial Statements.
The Committee agreed that adequate provision and/or disclosure have been made for all material litigation and disputes, based on the current most likely outcomes, including the litigation summarised in note 19 of the Financial Statements.
Accounting for business combinations. Refer to note 8 of the Financial Statements.
Diageo acquired Kanlaon Limited and Chat Noir Co. Inc. on 10 March 2023 and completed a number of other smaller acquisitions during the year ended 30 June 2023, for an aggregate consideration of £397 million. As at the completion date of these acquisitions, Diageo performed valuations of the identifiable assets and liabilities and the resulting goodwill. The purchase price allocation exercises are subject to management's judgement and estimates, including forecast cash flows, buyer specific synergies and the applicable discount rates used in valuations. The Committee reviewed management's purchase price allocations and the disclosures provided in the Financial Statements and concluded they were appropriate.
Functional currency of Diageo plc and presentation currency of Diageo group.
The Audit Committee agreed that in line with reporting requirements the functional currency of Diageo plc has changed from sterling to US dollar which is applied prospectively from fiscal 24. This is because the group's share of net sales and expenses in the US and other countries whose currencies correlate closely with the US dollar has been increasing over the years, and that trend is expected to continue in line with the group's strategic focus. Diageo has also decided to change its presentation currency to US dollar with effect from 1 July 2023, applied retrospectively, as it believes that this change will provide better alignment of the reporting of performance with its business exposures.
Whether the Annual Report is fair, balanced and understandable.
The Audit Committee concluded that the Annual Report, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the company's performance, business model and strategy and that there is an appropriate balance between statutory (GAAP) and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures ensuring equal prominence.
The impact of climate change on the group's financial reporting and financial statements. Refer to pages 71-87 of 'Pioneer grain-to-glass sustainability' and note 1 and note 9 of the Financial Statements.
The Audit Committee agreed that the disclosures on pages 71-87 made in response to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures are appropriate and that the assumptions used in the financial statements are consistent with these disclosures.
122 Diageo Annual Report 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Diageo plc published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 14:21:34 UTC.